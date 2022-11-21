Taylor Swift, Dove Cameron & More Take Home American Music Awards - Full List of Winners!

Taylor Swift broke her own record of the most wins of any artist in the history of the American Music Awards Sunday night by clinching the top spot in the winner's circle with six wins at the "2022 American Music Awards" (AMAs), to bring her total count to 40 wins.

The year's hottest night in music represents top achievements in music determined by the fans, for the fans. Hosted by Wayne Brady, the thrilling evening filled with world premiere performances and pop culture moments aired live on ABC from the Microsoft Theater at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles.

Show highlights

Eight-time AMA nominee P!NK skated in from the streets of Los Angeles for an epic start to the AMAs, opening the show with a powerful world premiere performance of her brand-new single "Never Gonna Not Dance Again." She later graced the stage for a moving and powerful performance of "Hopelessly Devoted To You" dedicated to the inspirational life and career of 10-time AMA winner Olivia Newton-John.

This year's AMA host Wayne Brady bantered with the audience, singing about how he prepared to host the AMAs in his opening monologue. Brady also tapped into his "Dancing With The Stars" skills to perform a number alongside his current DWTS partner, Witney Carson. Later in the show, Brady tapped into members of his audience including Niecy Nash-Betts for a random selection of words, which he used to improvise a rap on stage.

Two-time nominee Bebe Rexha made her U.S. television performance debut of her global smash hit "I'm Good (Blue)" in an out of this world futuristic performance.

Global superstar and Favorite Female Latin Artist winner Anitta made her AMAs stage debut with her smash hit "Envolver" and was joined by two-time AMA winner Missy Elliott who surprised fans hitting the stage to join Anitta for "Lobby." The two danced through a hotel lobby celebrating the first-ever performance of their smash hit.

Country superstar, 17-time AMA winner and all-time Favorite Country Album record-holder Carrie Underwood flew through the theater on a neon orb to the stage to perform her hit track "Crazy Angels."

First-time nominee GloRilla made her AMAs stage debut with a surprise performance alongside last year's AMA host Cardi B for their hit "Tomorrow 2."

Imagine Dragons hit the stage for a fiery performance, singing a medley of their hits including "Bones." The band was later joined by Atlanta rapper J.I.D. for a striking performance of their duo hit "Enemy."

Multi platinum rapper Lil Baby performed a medley of his smash hits "California Breeze" and "In a Minute" in a suave performance on the AMAs stage.

Artist, songwriter and actor, Yola, took the stage to perform her powerful original song "Break the Bough," named the American Music Awards SONG OF SOUL, a spotlight moment that highlights an artist that uses music to invoke social change. Yola's colorful performance showcased her vocal abilities and star power.

New Artist of the Year winner Dove Cameron made her AMAs stage debut in a theatrical performance of her hit single "Boyfriend."

Presented by longtime friend Smokey Robinson, Lionel Richie received his 18th AMA award with the prestigious Icon Award. Later in the evening, stars joined together to honor Richie with tribute performances, including two-time AMA winner Stevie Wonder and two-time AMA nominee Charlie Puth who performed a medley of Richie's hit songs complete with dueling pianos and scat singing.

Superstars Jimmie Allen, Ari Lennox, Yola, Muni Long, Melissa Ethridge, Dustin Lynch, and Smokey Robinson joined Wonder and Puth on the stage for an epic surprise recreation of the 1986 AMAs performance of "We Are The World," a nostalgic highlight of the evening with Lionel joining the group on stage.

Adding the musical connectivity to a night filled with superstar performances, tributes and pop culture moments, iconic DJ, producer/rapper and philanthropist D-Nice was the resident 2022 AMAs House DJ.

In tribute to the life and career of Loretta Lynn, country star Jimmie Allen took the stage for a quick rendition of one of her greatest hits.

Host Wayne Brady led a moment of tribute to the late rapper Takeoff, speaking to his life, career and success in the music industry.

Winner Highlights of the "2022 American Music Awards"

Taylor Swift broke her own record with six AMA wins, making the 40-time winner the most decorated artist in AMAs history. Her album "Red (Taylor's Version)" earned the awards for Favorite Country Album, Favorite Pop Album and Favorite Music Video, while Swift also won Favorite Female Pop Artist, Favorite Female Country Artist and Artist of the Year. In 2013, Swift won the AMA for Favorite Country Album for the first version of her album "Red."

Last year's Artist of the Year winners BTS took home two AMAs this year, including the first-ever AMA for Favorite K-Pop Artist.

Six-time nominee this year Beyoncé won two awards tonight for Favorite Female R&B Artist and Favorite R&B Album for her latest album, "Renaissance."

Ghost took home the first-ever AMA for Favorite Rock Album for their latest album "Impera."

This year's most-nominated artist, Bad Bunny, took home two AMAs for Favorite Male Latin Artist, Favorite Latin Album for "Un Verano Sin Ti."

Elton John won his first AMA since 1998 for Collaboration of the Year for his hit "Cold Heart - PNAU Remix" with Dua Lipa.

First-time AMA nominee Dove Cameron took home this year's New Artist of the Year award.

Anitta, a first-time nominee this year, won the AMA for Favorite Female Latin Artist.

Presenters throughout the night included: Dan + Shay, Dustin Lynch, Ellie Goulding, Jessie James Decker, Jimmie Allen, Karrueche Tran, Kelly Rowland, Kim Petras, Liza Koshy, Latto, Meghan Trainor, Melissa Etheridge, Niecy Nash-Betts, Roselyn Sanchez, Sabrina Carpenter, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and Smokey Robinson.

2022 AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS WINNERS

Artist of the Year: Taylor Swift

New Artist of the Year: Dove Cameron

Collaboration of the Year: Elton John & Dua Lipa "Cold Heart - PNAU Remix"

Favorite Touring Artist: Coldplay

Favorite Music Video: Taylor Swift "All Too Well: The Short Film"

Favorite Male Pop Artist: Harry Styles

Favorite Female Pop Artist: Taylor Swift

Favorite Pop Duo or Group: BTS

Favorite Pop Album: Taylor Swift "Red (Taylor's Version)"

Favorite Pop Song: Harry Styles "As It Was"

Favorite Male Country Artist: Morgan Wallen

Favorite Female Country Artist: Taylor Swift

Favorite Country Duo or Group: Dan + Shay

Favorite Country Album: Taylor Swift "Red (Taylor's Version)"

Favorite Country Song: Morgan Wallen "Wasted on You"

Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist: Kendrick Lamar

Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist: Nicki Minaj

Favorite Hip-Hop Album: Kendrick Lamar "Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers"

Favorite Hip-Hop Song: Future ft. Drake & Tems "WAIT FOR U"

Favorite Male R&B Artist: Chris Brown

Favorite Female R&B Artist: Beyoncé

Favorite R&B Album: Beyoncé "Renaissance"

Favorite R&B Song: Wizkid ft. Tems "Essence"

Favorite Male Latin Artist: Bad Bunny

Favorite Female Latin Artist: Anitta

Favorite Latin Duo or Group: Yahritza Y Su Esencia

Favorite Latin Album: Bad Bunny "Un Verano Sin Ti"

Favorite Latin Song: Sebastián Yatra "Dos Oruguitas"

Favorite Rock Artist: Machine Gun Kelly

Favorite Rock Song (NEW): Måneskin "Beggin'"

Favorite Rock Album (NEW): Ghost "Impera"

Favorite Inspirational Artist: for KING & COUNTRY

Favorite Gospel Artist: Tamela Mann

Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist: Marshmello

Favorite Soundtrack: "ELVIS"

Favorite Afrobeats Artist (NEW): Wizkid

Favorite K-Pop Artist (NEW): BTS