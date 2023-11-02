Taylor Swift Adds New 'Eras Tour' Dates In Canada

The Ticketmaster Verified Fan sale will begin on Thursday, November 9.

By: Nov. 02, 2023

Taylor Swift Adds New 'Eras Tour' Dates In Canada

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is extending through December 2024!

Swift has added three new dates in Vancouver, British Columbia. Sign up here to be the first to purchase tickets. Gracie Abrams will return as the opening act at BC Place on Friday, December 6; Saturday, December 7; Sunday, December 8, 2024.

Those who sign up for ticket registration will receive an email on Wednesday, November 8 confirming next steps if they are selected. The Ticketmaster Verified Fan sale will begin on Thursday, November 9. Registration for tickets closes on Saturday, November 4 at 5pm PT. 

Exploring her past works, the tour includes music from Swift's past "eras," including albums "Fearless," "Red," "1989," "reputation," "Lover," "folklore," "evermore," and the recently released "Midnights."

Aside from Midnights, Swift recently released "This Love (Taylor's Version)" and "Wildest Dream (Taylor's Version)" from her upcoming "1989 (Taylor's Version)." A release date for "1989 (Taylor's Version)" has not yet been revealed. The hit album includes singles "Shake It Off," "Blank Space," "Bad Blood," and "Style."

The release is part of Swift's current efforts to re-record her music catalogue in order to own her own masters. In November, Swift released her version of "Red." "Fearless (Taylor's Version)" was released to universal acclaim in April of 2021. Swift also released her version of "Wildest Dreams" from 1989, however, there is no set date for the release of "1989 (Taylor's Version)".

Swift recently won a Grammy Award for Album of the Year for her record-breaking LP "Folklore". The album was surprise released in July of 2020. Swift continued to released another surprise album, "Evermore", in December of 2020.

Taylor Swift New U.S. Tour Dates

Friday, December 6, 2024 - Vancouver, British Columbia - BC Place
Saturday, December 7, 2024 - Vancouver, British Columbia - BC Place
Sunday, December 8, 2024 - Vancouver, British Columbia - BC Place



