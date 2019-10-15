Taylor Hawkins and the Coattail Riders Announce New Album

On November 8, Taylor Hawkins will descend from the levitating drum throne on which he's spent two years on tour supporting Foo Fighters' international #1 album Concrete and Gold. The forthcoming third Taylor Hawkins and the Coattail Riders album, Get The Money, will be released by Shanabelle/RCA Records on that date, and can be pre-ordered now with all pre-orders receiving the instant grat track "Crossed The Line" (featuring guest turns from Hawkins' bandmate Dave Grohl and Yes vocalist Jon Davison).

Produced by John Lousteau and Taylor himself, and mixed by Sylvia Massy, Get The Money follows Taylor's 2016 six-song mini-LP KOTA by three years almost to the day, and features a scope far wider than KOTA's takes on suburbia's bizarro underbelly. The new album finds Taylor and Coattail Riders Chris Chaney, Brent Woods and John Lousteau accompanied by an all-star supporting cast including Taylor's fellow Foo Fighters Dave Grohl and Pat Smear, Roger Taylor, Joe Walsh, Duff McKagan, Nancy Wilson, Chrissie Hynde, Perry Farrell, LeAnn Rimes and more, collectively creating a staggering, epic sprawl that swerves from classic rock to prog and glam and all points between.

The track listing for Get The Money is:

Crossed the Line (featuring Dave Grohl, Jon Davison)

Don't Look At Me That Way (featuring Duff McKagan, Nancy Wilson)

You're No Good at Life No More (featuring Dave Grohl)

I Really Blew It (featuring Dave Grohl, Perry Farrell)

Queen Of The Clowns (featuring Mark King)

Get the Money (featuring Joe Walsh, Chrissie Hynde, Duff McKagan)

C U in Hell (featuring LeAnn Rimes)

Middle Child (featuring Dave Grohl)

Kiss the Ring

Shapes Of Things (featuring Roger Taylor, Pat Smear)

Since the Texas-born Laguna-bred force of nature made his Foo Fighting debut on the tour supporting 1997's sophomore opus The Colour and the Shape, he has been an essential element of the sound and personality of the last great American arena/stadium rock band. He's played on Grammy-winning FF albums including There Is Nothing Left To Lose, One by One and Wasting Light, and contributed lead vocals to Concrete and Gold's "Sunday Rain," as well as "Cold Day In The Sun" from 2005's In Your Honor. Taylor's previous extracurricular output includes two albums from Taylor Hawkins and the Coattail Riders, one with The Birds of Satan, the above-mentioned KOTA mini-LP that featured Hawkins on lead vocals and nearly every instrument.





