Tayla Parx Unveils 'Dream Hotel' From 'Many Moons and Many Suns' Project

The new project will be released later this year.

Mar. 17, 2023  

"Dream Hotel," the new song from Grammy-nominated songwriter, singer, actress and businesswoman Tayla Parx, premieres today via her own TaylaMade Records. Co-produced by Parx, Oliver Frid and Heavy Mello with lyrical contributions from Lara Andersson, "Dream Hotel" is the third track revealed from her upcoming project, Many Moons, Many Suns.

"I wrote this song on a couch in Nashville, clumsily finding the right chords and words that matched the way I was feeling at the time," recalls Parx. "The Dream Hotel is a real hotel in New York City and I've had so many crazy memories there, one of them being where me and my ex broke up. This song reflects on those moments in that room on that night and the growth I experienced in the many difficult months after. Sonically, it's one of my favorite songs I've released yet."

Last year, Parx debuted tracks "For What It's Worth?," "Flowers" and "Rich" to critical praise; Teen Vogue proclaimed, "Tayla Parx is my favorite underrated pop queen, just quietly creating hit after hit... she turns a fairly straightforward song about being scared to fully trust after heartbreak into a memorable ode to finding someone worth the risk," while Billboard furthered, "Guided by a layered guitar riff and heavy beats, Parx demonstrates a self-confidence within the care she puts into each syllable uttered on 'Rich.'"

In addition, Parx will star as Donna Summer in the Casablanca Records biopic Spinning Gold which is scheduled to hit theatres on March 31. Parx shares the screen with Wiz Khalifa, Jason Derulo, Pink Sweat$ and Ledisi who through their roles pay tribute to George Clinton, Ron Isley of the Isley Brothers, Bill Withers and Gladys Knight, respectively.

Parx has established herself as a history-making behind-the-scenes force with a discography streamed over one billion times and counting. Winner of Billboard's 2019 "Hitmaker" Award, Parx was the first female songwriter to have three simultaneous Top 10 songs-Ariana Grande's "7 rings" and "thank u, next" and Panic! At The Disco's "High Hopes"-in the Hot 100 since 2014.

Last year, Parx released her album Coping Mechanisms via TaylaMade / Atlantic Records, the follow-up to her acclaimed 2019 debut album We Need To Talk.

Parx notably penned a total of six tracks on Grande's blockbuster album Positions, including "34+35" and "pov," not to mention co-writing the double-platinum track "Love Lies" for Khalid and Normani, Anderson.Paak's "Tints (featuring Kendrick Lamar)" and Dua Lipa's "It Ain't Me." Most recently, Dan and Shay's "Glad You Exist" peaked at #1 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart while For King & Country's "Relate" debuted on the Hot Christian Songs chart, marking the first chart appearance for the group.

In addition, her Grammy Award-nominated catalog consists of songwriting contributions on Justin Bieber's Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe), HAIM's Women In Music Pt. III, John Legend's Bigger Love, Janelle Monáe's Dirty Computer, Christina Aguilera's "Like I Do (featuring GoldLink)," The Internet's "Ego Death" and the film Hairspray.

In 2021, Parx launched TaylaMade, Inc., a new umbrella company housing Parx's ventures: Parx Publishing, Parx Studios, 3020 Management and lifestyle brand Trailer Parx. She was also selected to be a member of the YouTube Black Voices Music Class of 2023.

Listen to the new single here:



From This Author - Michael Major


