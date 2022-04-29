Tayla Parx Returns With New Song 'Rich'

"Rich," the new song from Grammy-nominated songwriter, singer, actress and businesswoman Tayla Parx, debuts today on her own TaylaMade Records.

"Rich" marks a creative rebirth for Parx, starting anew as she releases new music independently. Stay tuned for more to come soon, as she is currently working on a new project.

Of the song, Parx says, "Being rich could mean so many different things. This song is about holding on to the most valuable thing I own, and that's my heart."

Tayla Parx has established herself as a history-making behind-the-scenes force with a discography streamed over 1 billion times and counting. Winner of Billboard's 2019 "Hitmaker" Award, Parx was the first female songwriter to have three simultaneous Top 10 songs-Ariana Grande's "7 rings" and "thank u, next" and Panic! At The Disco's "High Hopes"-in the Hot 100 since 2014. Last year, Parx released her album Coping Mechanisms via TaylaMade / Atlantic Records, the follow-up to her acclaimed 2019 debut album We Need To Talk.

Parx notably penned a total of six tracks on Grande's blockbuster album Positions, including "34+35" and "pov," not to mention co-writing the double-platinum track "Love Lies" for Khalid and Normani, Anderson.Paak's "Tints (featuring Kendrick Lamar)" and Dua Lipa's "It Ain't Me." Most recently, Dan and Shay's "Glad You Exist" peaked at #1 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart while For King & Country's "Relate" debuted on the Hot Christian Songs chart, marking the first chart appearance for the group.

In addition, her Grammy Award-nominated catalog consists of songwriting contributions on Justin Bieber's Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe), HAIM's Women In Music Pt. III, John Legend's Bigger Love, Janelle Monáe's Dirty Computer, Christina Aguilera's "Like I Do (featuring GoldLink)," The Internet's "Ego Death" and the film Hairspray. Earlier this year, Parx launched TaylaMade, Inc., a new umbrella company housing Parx's ventures: Parx Publishing, Parx Studios, 3020 Management and lifestyle brand Trailer Parx.

Listen to the new single here: