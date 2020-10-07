Tawny Newsome & Bethany Thomas Share New Track From 'Material Flats'

The new track follows previously released singles “White Balloon” and the powerful “Juneteenth 2020.”

"You're Still Up" is the latest track from Tawny Newsome and Bethany Thomas' debut(ish) album Material Flats. Due this Friday, October 9, their self-described "windy, Black girl desert-punk record" is the first release on Tawny's imprint Fine Alpinist Records--a completely DIY project, written this summer amidst protest, fire and unrest.

The new track follows previously released singles "White Balloon" and the powerful "Juneteenth 2020," which follows Tawny and Bethany on journeys of self-realization. "You're Still Up" is powered by a fiery chorus of "You're still up, let's make some noise!" American Songwriter recently noted that the song, "imbues a bit of humor with a chorus reminiscent of a booty call but is really just asking: Do you want to rock?"

Bethany & Tawny's friendship was born in the Chicago music scene and has transcended 15 years of singing together. They started performing together as the backing-vocalists-for-hire for every cover, tribute and bar band in Chicago. While they backed up a lot of dudes off and on for three years, they also became formidable arrangers and honed an impossibly seamless vocal blend. Meanwhile, Bethany pursued a legit career in musical theater, headlining regional houses like Court Theater, Milwaukee Rep and Chicago Shakespeare and Tawny joined The Second City, touring the country doing sketch and improv.

2016 saw them team up again and share the spotlight on the big, eerie record Four Lost Souls with UK punk rocker Jon Langford (The Mekons, The Waco Brothers). They recorded it days after Trump had been elected with producer Norbert Putnam in Muscle Shoals, Alabama. It was a weird time. Now, four years later, it's even weirder. Material Flats was recorded and engineered in Tawny's home studio in the Mojave desert with friends Nate Urbansky (drums) and Patrick Martin (guitar, bass, vocals on "Carry Something"). They co-produced it with Chicago mixmaster Packy Lundholm who also plays keys, effects, banjo and guitar solo on "Bubbly" and "Dinosaur (Desert Edit)." The album also features guest appearances from friends including Ted Leo, who performs vocals and guitar solo on "Carry Something."

Making the album was a longtime dream immediately turned clear and attainable goal once Tawny and Bethany said "f it" and seized the opportunity to set it up for themselves. Blending garage-punk, soulfully sung folk, and influences as diverse as Talking Heads, The Pixies, Bonnie Raitt and Billy Preston, they finally made something entirely their own.

Material Flats is available for pre-order via Bandcamp: https://tawnyandbethany.bandcamp.com.



View More Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You