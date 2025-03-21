Tauren Wells Releases New EP 'Let The Church Sing'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Multi-GRAMMY–nominated, platinum-selling artist Tauren Wells is ushering in an inspiring new chapter of his artistic and spiritual journey with the release of his latest EP, Let The Church Sing, out now. The EP builds on his legacy of soul-stirring, faith-centered music.

Deeply rooted in Wells’ personal evolution as both an artist and pastor, Let The Church Sing was shaped by the historic launch of Church of Whitestone, which he and his wife, Lorna, founded in Austin, Texas, in January 2024. Welcoming nearly 4,000 attendees on its opening weekend, Church of Whitestone made history as the largest first-day church launch in American history. This transformative experience propelled Wells' creativity, bringing worship music to the forefront like never before.

Merging gospel roots with contemporary Christian and pop influences, Let The Church Sing delivers a collection of soul-stirring anthems—including the previously released “Making Room” and “Thank You For The Cross.” Much like the church itself, the music came together session by session, naturally mirroring Church of Whitestone’s growing congregation. Each song reflects the power of communal worship, inspiring churches everywhere to lift their voices in celebration of God’s love and transformative grace.

With Let The Church Sing, Tauren Wells expands his artistic vision while remaining deeply rooted in his ministry. Across the EP’s five tracks, he captivates audiences with his signature blend of gospel, contemporary Christian, and pop influences, soul-stirring lyrics, and electrifying performances.

ABOUT TAUREN WELLS:

Tauren Wells is a celebrated platinum-selling musician, pastor, public speaker, and father who has quietly galvanized audiences worldwide over nearly a decade. With 10 GRAMMY® nominations, eight GMA Dove Awards (including Contemporary Christian Artist of the Year and New Artist of the Year), a Billboard Music Award nomination and a Premio Nuestro Award nomination, his accolades also include nods from the BET and NAACP Image Awards. Known for blending Contemporary Christian and Gospel with elements of pop, hip-hop, and R&B, Wells has achieved seven #1 hits, three consecutive Top 5 Billboard Christian Album debuts, and over 1.2 billion global streams. His RIAA-certified singles—platinum hits “Known” and “Hills and Valleys” and gold singles “God’s Not Done With You” and “Famous For (I Believe)”—continue to resonate deeply with listeners.

Wells has collaborated with artists across genres, from Academy® Award winner H.E.R. to rock icons Skillet and Davies, and shared stages with legends Lionel Richie and Mariah Carey. His dynamic performances have captivated fans worldwide. In January 2024, he and his wife launched Church of Whitestone in Austin, TX, where they serve as co-lead pastors, blending family, faith, and ministry into his artistry. Driven by a commitment to bring his family closer to their collective faith, Wells creates music as a testament to this purpose, an intent that infuses his new EP Let The Church Sing and literary debut, Joy Bomb.

