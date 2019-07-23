Tash Sultana Returns To North America For Cross-Country Tour

Multi-instrumentalist and global sensation TASH SULTANA will return to North America for a fall 2019 tour that includes stops at Red Rocks Amphitheatre (Colorado) and the Central Park Summerstage (New York), along with a slot on the Ohana Festival (Los Angeles). The newly announced tour dates mark the largest headlining gigs in TASH's career and come after a few spring shows in the U.S., followed by solo performances and festival appearances this summer in Europe.

Last year was one of the biggest years in TASH's career. Highlights include the release of her debut album FLOW STATE (Mom and Pop Music) which entered the charts at #4 on the Billboard Alternative Albums Chart and also charted across the globe. FLOW STATE was also nominated for the prestigious Triple J Australian Album of the Year award and six ARIA's (The Australian Recording Industry Association Music Awards). Other recent accolades include over half a billion streams worldwide; the certified platinum singles "Jungle" and "Notion"; the certified Gold (internationally) Notion (EP) and the singles "Mystik" and "Murder To The Mind"; and record-breaking attendance at live shows around the world.

For those who have not yet experienced TASH live, TASH recently revealed "The Story So Far," a three-part documentary series in partnership with YouTube Music that shows the journey from bedroom performances and busking to sold-out world tours.

TASH's fall 2019 North American tour dates are as follows:

Tue

9/3

Providence, RI

The Strand

Wed

9/4

New York, NY

Central Park Summerstage

Fri

9/6

Columbus, OH

Express Live!

Sat

9/7

Indianapolis, IN

Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

Sun

9/8

Grand Rapids, MI

Frederik Meijer Gardens

Tue

9/10

Milwaukee, WI

Riverside Theatre

Wed

9/11

St. Louis, MO

The Pageant

Fri

9/13

New Orleans, LA

Orpheum Theater

Sat

9/14

Atlanta, GA

Music Midtown 2019

Sun

9/15

Nashville, TN

Ryman Auditorium

Tue

9/17

Austin, TX

Austin City Limits Live @ The Moody Theater

Wed

9/18

Dallas, TX

Southside Ballrom

Fri

9/20

Las Vegas, NV

Life is Beautiful Festival

Sat

9/21

Phoenix, AZ

The Van Buren

Mon

9/23

Salt Lake City, UT

Red Butte Garden

Wed

9/25

Morrison, CO

Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Fri

9/27

Dana Point, CA

Ohana Music Festival

Sat

9/28

Paso Robles, CA

Vina Robles Amphitheatre

Sun

9/29

Berkeley, CA

Greek Theatre - UC Berkeley

Photo credit: Dara Munnis





