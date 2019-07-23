Tash Sultana Returns To North America For Cross-Country Tour
Multi-instrumentalist and global sensation TASH SULTANA will return to North America for a fall 2019 tour that includes stops at Red Rocks Amphitheatre (Colorado) and the Central Park Summerstage (New York), along with a slot on the Ohana Festival (Los Angeles). The newly announced tour dates mark the largest headlining gigs in TASH's career and come after a few spring shows in the U.S., followed by solo performances and festival appearances this summer in Europe.
Last year was one of the biggest years in TASH's career. Highlights include the release of her debut album FLOW STATE (Mom and Pop Music) which entered the charts at #4 on the Billboard Alternative Albums Chart and also charted across the globe. FLOW STATE was also nominated for the prestigious Triple J Australian Album of the Year award and six ARIA's (The Australian Recording Industry Association Music Awards). Other recent accolades include over half a billion streams worldwide; the certified platinum singles "Jungle" and "Notion"; the certified Gold (internationally) Notion (EP) and the singles "Mystik" and "Murder To The Mind"; and record-breaking attendance at live shows around the world.
For those who have not yet experienced TASH live, TASH recently revealed "The Story So Far," a three-part documentary series in partnership with YouTube Music that shows the journey from bedroom performances and busking to sold-out world tours.
TASH's fall 2019 North American tour dates are as follows:
Tue
9/3
Providence, RI
The Strand
Wed
9/4
New York, NY
Central Park Summerstage
Fri
9/6
Columbus, OH
Express Live!
Sat
9/7
Indianapolis, IN
Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
Sun
9/8
Grand Rapids, MI
Frederik Meijer Gardens
Tue
9/10
Milwaukee, WI
Riverside Theatre
Wed
9/11
St. Louis, MO
The Pageant
Fri
9/13
New Orleans, LA
Orpheum Theater
Sat
9/14
Atlanta, GA
Music Midtown 2019
Sun
9/15
Nashville, TN
Ryman Auditorium
Tue
9/17
Austin, TX
Austin City Limits Live @ The Moody Theater
Wed
9/18
Dallas, TX
Southside Ballrom
Fri
9/20
Las Vegas, NV
Life is Beautiful Festival
Sat
9/21
Phoenix, AZ
The Van Buren
Mon
9/23
Salt Lake City, UT
Red Butte Garden
Wed
9/25
Morrison, CO
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Fri
9/27
Dana Point, CA
Ohana Music Festival
Sat
9/28
Paso Robles, CA
Vina Robles Amphitheatre
Sun
9/29
Berkeley, CA
Greek Theatre - UC Berkeley
