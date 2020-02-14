Tame Impala Release New Album THE SLOW RUSH
Tame Impala (Kevin Parker) has released his fourth studio album, The Slow Rush today, February 14 (Interscope). Purchase the album here.
The Slow Rush is Parker's deep dive into the oceans of time, conjuring the feeling of a lifetime in a lightning bolt, of major milestones whizzing by while you're looking at your phone, it's a paean to creation and destruction and the unending cycle of life. Parker told the New York Times, "A lot of the songs carry this idea of time passing, of seeing your life flash before your eyes, being able to see clearly your life from this point onwards. I'm being swept by this notion of time passing. There's something really intoxicating about it." The album cover was created in collaboration with photographer Neil Krug and features a symbol of humanity all but swallowed whole by the surrounding environment, as though in the blink of an eye. The Slow Rush was recorded between Los Angeles and Parker's studio in his hometown of Fremantle, Australia. The twelve tracks were recorded, produced and mixed by Parker.
On March 9 Tame Impala kicks off the first tour in support of The Slow Rush with a show at San Diego's Pechanga Arena, the tour concludes August 7 at The Gorge Amphitheatre in George, WA. The dates include two nights at The Forum in Los Angeles on March 10 (sold-out) and 11. Clario and MGMT will support dates in California and Mexico, and Perfume Genius will support the full North American tour beginning in May. Tickets are on sale now. They have also added headlining dates in their home of Australia throughout April with $300,000 (aus) of the tour's proceeds going to Australian Bushfire Relief. Tame Impala will headline US festivals this summer including Governors Ball on June 5 and Bonnaroo on June 14.
In 2019 Tame Impala headlined multiple major festivals including Coachella, Primavera, Lollapalooza, ACL and more. He debuted two new songs on Saturday Night Live and sold out arenas around the world including two nights at New York City's Madison Square Garden.
Tame Impala's last album, Currents (Interscope) was released in 2015 earning him a second GRAMMY nomination and word-wide critical acclaim. It has sold over 1 million copies in the U.S. and 2.3 million world-wide.
Kevin Parker first toured the U.S. in 2010, playing small clubs for crowds of 200. A handful of trips to the U.S. later and thanks to the ravenous demand of fans for a transcendent live performance, Tame Impala has gone on to headline festivals and theaters around the world and released three full length albums - Innerspeaker, Lonerism and Currents. As a writer and producer Parker has collaborated with Travis Scott, SZA, Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Kanye West, Kali Uchis, Theophilus London, Miguel, A$AP Rocky and more.
TOUR DATES:
03/09/20 - San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego* SOLD OUT
03/10/20 - Inglewood, CA @ The Forum* SOLD OUT
03/11/20 - Inglewood, CA @ The Forum* - Tickets
03/13/20 - San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center* SOLD OUT
03/19/20 - Mexico City, MEX @ Foro Sol $ - Tickets
03/21/20 - Monterrey, MEX @ Pal Norte $ - Tickets
04/16/20 - Aucckland, NZ @ Spark Arena^ - Tickets
04/18/20 - Brisbane, AUS @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre^ - Tickets
04/20/20 - Sydney, AUS @ Qudos Bank Arena^ - Tickets
04/23/20 - Melbourne, AUS @ Rod Laver Arena^ - Tickets
04/24/20 - Melbourne, AUS @ Rod Laver Arena^ - Tickets
04/25/20 - Adelaide, AUS @ Adelaide Entertainment Centre^ - Tickets
04/28/20 - Perth, AUS @ RAC Arena^ - Tickets
05/23/20 - London, UK @ All Points East - Victoria Park - Tickets
05/29/20 - Chicago, IL @ United Center# - Tickets
05/30/20 - Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum# - Tickets
05/31/20 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena# - Tickets
06/02/20 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena# - Tickets
06/03/20 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre# - Tickets
06/05/20 - Randall's Island, NY @ Governors Ball - Tickets
06/06/20 - Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena# - Tickets
06/08/20 - Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center# - Tickets
06/09/20 - Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena# - Tickets
06/11/20 - Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena# - Tickets
06/12/20 - Orlando, FL @ Amway Center# - Tickets
06/14/20 - Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo - Tickets
07/17/20 - Minneapolis, MN @ Xcel Energy Center# - Tickets
07/19/20 - St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center# - Tickets
07/20/20 - Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center# - Tickets
07/21/20 - Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center# - Tickets - Tickets
07/23/20 - Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center# - Tickets
07/24/20 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center# - Tickets
07/25/20 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center# - Tickets
07/28/20 - Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena# - Tickets
07/30/20 - Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center# - Tickets
08/01/20 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena# - Tickets
08/03/20 - Portland, OR @ MODA Center# - Tickets
08/05/20 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena# - Tickets
08/07/20 - George, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre# - Tickets
* w/ Clairo
$ w/ MGMT
# w/ Perfume Genius
^ w/ Khruangbin