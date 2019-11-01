Tame Impala Announces March 2020 Tour Dates

Tame Impala (Kevin Parker) has announced his first set of tour dates for 2020. Tame Impala will play 3 select shows in California followed by a date in Mexico City:

March 9 - Pechanga Arena - San Diego, CA (Clairo Supports)

March 10 - The Forum - Los Angeles, CA (Clairo Supports)

March 13 - Chase Center - San Francisco, CA (Clairo Supports)

March 19 - Foro Sol - Mexico City, MX (MGMT & Clairo supports)

Tickets for the U.S. dates go on sale Saturday, November 9 at 12pm PST and the Mexico City show is on sale Friday, Nov 8 at 11:00 AM local time.

Earlier this week Tame Impala officially announced his fourth studio album, The Slow Rush set for release February 14 via Interscope. He also shared the album track, "It Might Be Time," which follows the previously released album track, "Borderline" and another single "Patience."

Fans can pre-order The Slow Rush at tameimpala.com and all major retailers, or with a ticket purchase for the North American tour dates. Digital pre-orders will receive the two album tracks instantly. The Slow Rush will also be printed in 4 heavyweight double disc vinyl formats - standard black, forest green (Limited Edition - all retailers), red/blue (indie retail exclusive) and splatter (Tame Impala webstore exclusive).

The Slow Rush is Parker's deep dive into the oceans of time, conjuring the feeling of a lifetime in a lightning bolt, of major milestones whizzing by while you're looking at your phone, it's a paean to creation and destruction and the unending cycle of life. Parker told the New York Times earlier this year, "A lot of the songs carry this idea of time passing, of seeing your life flash before your eyes, being able to see clearly your life from this point onwards. I'm being swept by this notion of time passing. There's something really intoxicating about it." The album cover was created in collaboration with photographer Neil Krug and features a symbol of humanity all but swallowed whole by the surrounding environment, as though in the blink of an eye.

In March Tame Impala performed "Patience" and "Borderline" on Saturday Night Live. The last six months have seen Tame Impala headline multiple major festivals including Coachella, Primavera, Lollapalooza, ACL and more. He also sold out arenas around the world including two nights at New York City's Madison Square Garden.

Tame Impala is Kevin Parker. His last album Currents (Interscope) was released in 2015 earning him a second GRAMMY nomination, RIAA Gold-certification and word-wide critical acclaim. The New York Times labeled it a "a tour de force" and Pitchfork said, "nearly every proper song on 'Currents' is a revelatory statement of Parker's range and increasing expertise as a producer, arranger, songwriter, and vocalist while maintaining the essence of Tame Impala." NPR noted, "[Parker] advocates for constant reinvention... That commitment to evolution helps make Tame Impala an unlikely but worthy candidate for major stardom."

He first toured the U.S. in 2010, playing small clubs for crowds of 200. A handful of trips to the U.S. later and thanks to the ravenous demand of fans for a transcendent live performance, Tame Impala has gone on to headline festivals and theaters around the world and released three full length albums - Innerspeaker, Lonerism and Currents. As a writer and producer Parker has collaborated with Travis Scott, SZA, Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Kanye West, Kali Uchis, Theophilus London, Miguel, A$AP Rocky and more.

