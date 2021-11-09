Tama Gucci Shares New EP 'Almost Blue'

Tama Gucci shares Almost Blue, his latest EP out today via Sinderlyn, the sister label to Captured Tracks and part of the Omnian Music Group. The New York City-based, Miami-raised musician, vocalist, and electronic composer forges his own sound that uniquely reimagines the intersection of Pop and R&B and has been a regular collaborator with Anonymous Club. The seven tracks on the EP represent different parts of the sounds Tama Gucci's Kymani Floyd wants to continue to create.

The EP features lead single "Challenge" -- an anthem about the empowering nature of the dancefloor, and latest track "Put It In Drive." The latest single comes with a new self-directed video out today. Filmed throughout Miami when he was home for his performance at III Points Festival last month, Tama Gucci notes, "The video is the song coming to life, filmed throughout my hometown Miami in the middle of rush hour."

Almost Blue is a straightforward and heartfelt ode to his favorite color. "For me, blue is a color that represents total comfort and fulfillment," he says. In titling the work Almost Blue, Tama fearlessly confronts his uneasiness about being just shy of where he wants to be in love, life, and his own artistry.

Created in early 2020, Almost Blue grapples with the challenges of transitional stages while, in the same vein, insisting on remaining unfazed and optimistic about the impermanence of emotional purgatory. Much of Tama Gucci's creative inspiration for the work is owed to his encyclopedic understanding of pop culture and playful incorporation of reality TV tropes, which meld seamlessly into a bold project that sonically characterizes the spectacle of feeling cocky and lovesick without reservations.

A pop star of his own design, Tama Gucci gives us everything we need with innovative skill and finesse. Using his expansive vocal range and innovative spirit, Tama Gucci's music allows us to enjoy the world through a lens that curiously explores longing and romance in the digital age.

The artist's success covering pop songs for his online cult following led him to become a staple performer in the city's emerging underground queer scene. Simultaneously nostalgic and futurism-centered in his artistic sensibility, Tama Gucci's music sounds like a distant memory from a rave you've never been to. Blending Jungle and Miami Bass, his music bridges the gap between his Jamaican identity and fascination with 90s breakbeat music.

Listen to the new EP here: