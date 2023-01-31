Talking Heads' Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew Announce Additional 2023 Tour Dates

Original Talking Heads member Jerry Harrison and noted touring member Adrian Belew have announced 18-additional tour dates for their upcoming 'Remain In Light' tour, in celebration of the band's iconic 1980 record.

After wrapping the first leg of the tour in New Haven, CT on March 11th, the tour will resume with appearances at the Golden Road Music Festival, Mill Valley Music Festival, and Riverbend Music Festival in May, as well as a run of performances with Cool Cool Cool, featuring former members of Turkuaz. The tour will then join forces with Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade, who are returning to the road for the first time since 2003.

The 'Remain In Light Tour' will find Harrison and Belew performing songs from this monumental period of the band's history alongside a powerhouse band, including former members of Turkuaz, Julie Slick on bass, and Yahuba Garcia-Torres on percussion. Tickets will go on-sale this Friday, February 3rd @ 10am local time.

"'Remain In Light' is a high point in my career," comments Harrison. "Adrian and I had often discussed the magic of the 1980 tour and the sheer joy it brought to audiences. It is such a delight to see that joy once again in the audiences on the current tour."

"A joyful show of Talking Heads songs you know and love performed by a hot, eleven-piece ensemble including Jerry and me," Belew adds. "You can't help but dance and go home with a happy smile on your face."

Harrison and Belew first reunited to perform material from 'Remain In Light' at the 2021 Peach Music Festival with Turkuaz. Coming on the heels of the 40th anniversary of the release of 'Remain In Light,' it marked Harrison's first live performance since 1996.

The band then reunited at LA's The Wiltern last month for a celebrated performance, which began with Harrison and Belew in conversation with Tawny Newsome, in a discussion about the Talking Heads' incredible rise to fame and the impact they had on music and pop culture. Listen to Harrison and Belew discuss their careers on the "WTF with Marc Maron" Podcast.

A special pre-sale, including a very limited amount of "Once In A Lifetime" Meet & Greet VIP Experiences, will go on sale, Wednesday, February 1st at 10am local time. "Once In A Lifetime"

Meet & Greet VIP Experiences

• One premium reserved ticket in the first 10 rows -OR- general admission ticket (where applicable)

• VIP early entry into the venue

• Exclusive pre-show meet & greet with Harrison & Belew

• Personal photograph with Harrison & Belew

• Intimate pre-show stories behind the music and Q&A with Harrison & Belew

• Exclusive, limited edition Remain In Light poster, autographed by Harrison & Belew

• Limited edition Remain In Light tour tote bag

• Commemorative pre-show VIP laminate

• Merchandise shopping opportunity before doors open to public

• Very limited availability

Remain In Light - Tour Dates

Thu, February 16 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre *

Friday, February 17 - Boulder, CO - Boulder Theater *

Sat, February 18 - Beaver Creek, CO - Vilar Performing Arts Center (Auditorium) *

Tuesday, February 21 - Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theatre *

Wednesday, February 22 - St. Louis, MO - The Factory *

Thursday, February 24 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue *

Saturday, February 25 - Chicago, IL - Vic Theatre *

Sunday, February 26 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room *

Monday, February 27 - Akron, OH - Goodyear Theater *

Tuesday, February 28 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom *

Thursday, March 2 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall *

Friday, March 3 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre *

Saturday, March 4 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live! *

Sunday, March 5 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom *

Tuesday, March 7 - Philadelphia, PA - Keswick Theatre *

Wednesday, March 8 - Albany, NY - Empire Live *

Thursday, March 9 - New York, NY - Sony Hall *

Friday, March 10 - Boston, MA - HOB Boston *

Sat, March 11 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall *

Saturday, May 13 - Placerville, CA - Golden Road Music Festival

Sunday, May 14 - Mill Valley, CA - Mill Valley Music Festival

Tuesday, May 16 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theater *

Wednesday, May 17 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom*

Friday, June 2 - Chattanooga, TN - Riverbend Music Festival

Saturday, June 3 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall *

Sunday, June 4 - Detroit, MI - The Majestic *

Tuesday, June 6 - Richmond, VA - Virginia Credit Union Live! ^

Wed, June 7 - Raleigh, NC - Raleigh Memorial Auditorium ^

Friday, June 9 - Asheville, NC - Rabbit Rabbit ^

Saturday, June 10 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern ^

Sunday, June 11 - Columbia, SC - Township Auditorium ^

Tuesday, June 13 - Austin, TX - ACL Live @ The Moody Theater ^

Thursday, June 15 - Dallas, TX - Music Hall at Fair Park ^

Friday, June 16 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center ^

Saturday, June 17 - New Orleans, LA - Mardi Gras World ^

Monday, June 19 - Mobile, AL - Saenger Theatre ^

Tuesday, June 20 - Tampa, FL - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino ^



* w/ Cool Cool Cool

^ w/ Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade

Photo credit: Michael Weintrob