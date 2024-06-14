TWICE's NAYEON Releases Highly Anticipated Sophomore EP 'NA'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



NAYEON, of the critically acclaimed K-Pop powerhouse TWICE, has released her sophomore solo EP NA via JYP Entertainment/Imperial/Republic Records on all digital and streaming platforms.

This release follows NAYEON’s first highly successful solo venture in 2022 with the release of IM NAYEON, which made Billboard chart history upon release. The EP debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 Album Chart – making NAYEON the first K-Pop soloist to ever debut in the chart’s top 10 – and also took the top spot on the Billboard World Albums Chart and Top Album Sales Chart, making her the first K-Pop solo artist to have a No. 1 debut. IM NAYEON also boasts the biggest first-week sales for a K-Pop/Korean soloist in Billboard 200 history.

While her first EP, IM NAYEON, cleverly means both “I’m Nayeon” and “Lim Nayeon” (her full name) to highlight her reintroduction as a solo artist, NA also has a few meanings of its own: NA not only stands for NAYEON, but “Na” translates to “I” in English. Further, to NAYEON herself, it also means “me, only me!”, as she is showcasing only herself to the world with this release.

Through this EP, NAYEON – in conjunction with prominent artists and hitmakers such as Pdogg, J.Y. Park, AKMU's LEE CHANHYUK, Sam Kim, KISS OF LIFE's JULIE, and more – showcases her undeniable sparkle. The title track “ABCD,” co-produced by Pdogg who has produced and wrote hits for acts such as BTS, is a pop-dance track reminiscent of the early 2000s, and the music video includes an exclusive dance break, which illustrates NAYEON’s talent and dynamic charm. The EP’s additional six tracks include "Butterflies," "Heaven (Feat. Sam Kim)," "Magic (Feat. JULIE of KISS OF LIFE)," "HalliGalli (Prod. by LEE CHANHYUK of AKMU)," "Something," and "Count It.”

This solo release follows a momentous start to 2024 for TWICE. In February, TWICE released their 13th mini album, With YOU-th, which entered the Billboard 200 chart at No. 1 upon release. The placement marked a major milestone for the group, as it was TWICE’s first No. 1 album since their debut in 2015 and extended their own record for the most top-10 albums on the Billboard 200 for a female K-Pop act, now totaling five. With YOU-th also solidified TWICE as achieving the most pure album sales of all K-Pop girl groups. The critically acclaimed mini album also secured the No. 1 spots on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart and World Albums chart – the group’s fourth and sixth No. 1 placements on these charts, respectively. The following month, TWICE headed to Las Vegas for a sold-out, one-night-only encore performance of their 5th World Tour "READY TO BE” in the United States – “READY TO BE” ONCE MORE – at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium.

NA Track List:

ABCD Butterflies Heaven (Feat. Sam Kim) Magic (Feat. JULIE of KISS OF LIFE) HalliGalli (Prod. by LEE CHANHYUK of AKMU) Something Count It

About TWICE:

Formed under K-pop powerhouse JYP Entertainment in 2015, TWICE is an award-winning, record-breaking female K-Pop group, and one of the best-selling K-pop recording artists of all time regarding physical album sales.

Comprised of NAYEON, JEONGYEON, MOMO, SANA, JIHYO, MINA, DAHYUN, CHAEYOUNG, and TZUYU, TWICE has achieved massive world-wide success with the release of three full-length albums, 13 mini albums, and eight tours, three of which brought the group to the United States to play sold-out shows at venues such as SoFi Stadium and The Forum in Los Angeles and MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. TWICE was the first female K-Pop group to play a North American stadium, and the first-ever girl group to play SoFi Stadium. In 2023, they were the first K-Pop act honored at the prestigious Billboard Women in Music Awards, where they received the “Breakthrough Award.”

The group first rose to prominence with their debut title song “Like OOH-AHH” and gained momentum with numerous breakout singles, such as “CHEER UP,” “FANCY,” and “Feel Special.” In 2020, TWICE achieved their first rankings on the Billboard 200 and Artist 100 charts with their mini album MORE & MORE, and, the following year, made their U.S. broadcast debut on The Kelly Clarkson Show and have since performed on numerous prestigious television programs including The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and TODAY's Citi Concert Series in the iconic TODAY Plaza in New York City.

In October 2021, TWICE released their first full English-language single, “The Feels,” which earned the group their first career entry on the Billboard Hot 100 (#83), their first gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), and multiple top 10 placements across various charts. They closed the year with the release of their third full-length album, Formula of Love: O+T=<3, which hit #3 on the Billboard 200 and stayed in the chart for eight consecutive weeks. The momentum continued through 2022 with the sold-out 4TH WORLD TOUR Ⅲ in arenas across the US (as well as two sold-out encore performances at Los Angeles’ Banc of California stadium) and 2023 with the release of their 12th mini album, READY TO BE. The mini album entered the Billboard 200 chart at #2 and holds the biggest pure sales week for an album by a female K-Pop act in the US Further, READY TO BE’s pre-release English single, “Moonlight Sunrise” entered the Billboard Hot 100 upon (#84).

TWICE’s latest release – their 13th mini-album, With YOU-th, – earned the group their first #1 on the Billboard 200 chart upon release and extended TWICE's record for the most top 10 debuts on the chart among all K-Pop female acts, now totaling five. The mini album also secured the #1 spots on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart and World Albums chart – the group’s fourth and sixth #1 placements on these charts, respectively. The group just wrapped their 5th World Tour "READY TO BE,” which took them to stadiums and arenas across Asia, Europe, Oceania, and South America, and 14 sold-out performances at nine stadiums and arenas in the US, including a special one-night-only encore performance – “READY TO BE” ONCE MORE – at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium.

Comments

