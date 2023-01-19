Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
THE LATHUMS Release New Single 'Struggle'

Their album is now set for release on Fri 3 March 2023.

Jan. 19, 2023  

Singing the things that can be so difficult to say, The Lathums return with new single, Struggle, the honest and full-hearted opening track from their upcoming, second album, From Nothing To A Little Bit More.

Putting the picture of personal fragility into the frame of their advancing sonic capabilities and two-years-older, two-years-wiser grip on their band's direction, the track boosts the three-piece's prowess as their generation's surging, profound songwriting force.

The single's accompanying video strikes an autobiographical tone with singer and songwriter, Alex Moore delivering the song's deep and meaningful lyrics alongside visions of his former self, searching for the moment when innocence faded and music arrived as salvation.

Now set for release on Fri 3 March 2023 on Island Records, The Lathums' follow up to their hugely successful, 2021 debut album How Beautiful Life Can Be comes loaded with, in the words of humbly gifted frontman Moore himself, more of the 'sad and strange' that arrived cloaked in upbeat jangle pop and festival-sized choruses first time around.

Leaving a door ajar for listeners to peer into the dual catalysts of trauma and hope that have always powered The Lathums' kitchen-sink-meets-main-stage, serotonin-flooded storytelling, the band's latest release finds a place naturally beside tracks already lifted from From Nothing To A Little Bit More, including the soaring and visceral Sad Face Baby, the growling euphoria of Say My Name and piano-led, heartbreaker, Turmoil.

Reflecting on another giant leap into the feelings that simmer below the surface, Moore says of writing Struggle: "It's about loss, someone who has gone from your life and has its roots in our early college days. Scott [Concepcion - guitars/piano] has a piano in his house and up to that point I'd never had contact with the piano, but the more we hung out, the more I played around on it. This is the song that came out of me and it's been difficult to show people up until now. It's so personal."

Concepcion adds: "Alex probably wasn't ready to finish it until the album sessions. He came into the studio and added loads of new verses. He'd found the right time."

In December the band announced that they'd return briefly to their roots with a run of special, extremely intimate live pub dates, starting in Glasgow on Mon 6 February, quickly following that exciting news with details of two special shows, including a matinee for younger fans, at Wigan Roller Rink. All upcoming live dates for the band, including the previously announced Spring 2023 Tour dates are as follows:

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

Sat 21 Jan - Wigan, Wigan Roller Rink inc. Matinee Show
Mon 6 Feb - Glasgow, McChuills
Tue 7 Feb- Middlesbrough, Hit The Bar
Thu 9 Feb- Wigan, Fat Bird
Fri 10 Feb - Hull, Polar Bear
Sat 11 Feb- London, The Lexington
Mon 6 Mar - Liverpool, Mountford Hall, Liverpool University - SOLD OUT
Tue 7 Mar - Newcastle upon Tyne, Northumbria Students Union
Thu 9 Mar - Sheffield, O2 Academy Sheffield
Fri 10 Mar - Glasgow, O2 Academy Glasgow
Sat 11 Mar - Manchester, Albert Hall - SOLD OUT
Mon 13 Mar - Norwich, The Waterfront
Tue 14 Mar - Cardiff, Cardiff University, Great Hall
Thu 16 Mar - Nottingham, Rock City
Fri 17 Mar - Birmingham, O2 Institute Birmingham
Sat 18 Mar - London, Roundhouse



