THE HOLLY Documentary Announces Limited NYC Theatrical Run

The film will also broadcast on Starz this Wednesday, February 15.

Feb. 14, 2023  

Announced today, THE HOLLY will have a limited week-long theatrical run at New York's Cinema Village beginning Friday, March 3. The film will also broadcast on Starz this Wednesday, February 15 and is currently streaming on various Video OnDemand distribution platforms as well as Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play and other streaming providers.

Distributed by Gravitas Ventures, executive produced by Academy Award-winner Adam McKay (Don't Look Up, The Big Short) and directed by first-time filmmaker and award-winning journalist Julian Rubinstein, THE HOLLY brings to bear eight years of embedded, investigative reporting into a riveting exposé of the connections between street violence, police corruption, political collusion and gentrification in the city of Denver and its Black communities.

Filmed by Rubinstein, and as reported in his award-winning book, The Holly: Five Bullets, One Gun and the Struggle to Save an American Neighborhood (a NYT Editor's Pick), THE HOLLY opens a window into the underbelly of one of Denver's historic neighborhoods through a shooting case involving Terrance Roberts, a former gang member turned activist, co-leader of the Justice for Elijah McClain Movement and current Denver mayoral candidate.

Rubinstein, who is Bronx born and Denver raised, was living and working in New York City when he read about the shooting at the heart of THE HOLLY in a 2013 New York Times article, and subsequently moved back to Denver to spend the next eight years on the book and film, which plays mostly in verite as Rubinstein found himself with rare access to active gang members, activists, police and politicians-some involved in a corrupt federally funded effort to curb rising violence.

THE HOLLY exposes in real time a story that has "many in Denver's police and political circles on their heels" (Denver Gazette) and most recently resulted in Rubinstein being placed in a state protection program due to on-camera threats on his life by an active gang member the city had hired as an "anti-violence" worker. The "shocking" (Denver Post) story had been miscovered and even suppressed by some local media, including by a top news station that employed the spouse of an ATF agent involved in the case to report on the story.

"Soon after I began reporting on the shooting in the Holly involving Terrance, I became aware that there was a perspective not represented in the widespread media coverage," says Rubinstein. "I didn't expect to find myself in the middle of a story of corruption and collusion involving law enforcement, gang members, developers, City Hall and even the local media.

This story illustrates not only how power operates in Denver, but in America today. I'm honored to have had the chance to tell this important story in a way that centers voices from the community and highlights the complexity of the challenges faced by the activists working in them."

"From income inequality, race, gun violence and corruption, THE HOLLY is the macro of America in the micro," says McKay. "Julian Rubinstein managed to capture an astonishing story as it was playing out, despite the very real risks."

Additional credits for the film include Executive Producers Lana Garland, Damon Davis (Whose Streets) and the award-winning DP Tony Hardmon (Sicko, Crips and Bloods: Made in America), who also served as DP on The Holly; Producers donnie l. betts (Music is My Life and Politics My Mistress), Dia Sokol Savage (Finding Kendrick Johnson) and Sarah Dowland (Zero Days and We Steal Secrets); Co-Producer Britta Erickson (Convention, Rolling Papers, Actor Martinez); and Composer Daniel Bernard Roumain.

Watch the new trailer here:



