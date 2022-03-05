THE DISCO BISCUITS Release First New Track in 10 Years

Philadelphia-based live dance titans The Disco Biscuits have announced the release of "Lake Shore Drive," their first new studio track in more than 10 years. The song was produced by fellow scene veteran Cloudchord and comes on top of a mammoth touring year for the band, with multiple nights at Red Rocks as well as dozens of shows at amphitheaters across America. Listen to the new single here.

"To make this song, we took some techniques and styles from on stage at our live shows and brought them into the studio for what we think is yet another evolution of the Biscuits' sound," the band says. "We had a lot of fun making this together, and there's more where that came from headed your way soon."

Indeed, the band is planning on releasing a new single every month for the foreseeable future, leading up to the summer arrival of the first new Disco Biscuits album since 2010. This music will be released on the Biscuits' own label in partnership with The Orchard.

The Disco Biscuits remain a pioneer of "trancefusion," bridging the gap between electronic music and jam psychedelia. Its music belongs as much to marathon dance parties as it does to expansive, live improvisational journeys.

Last year, the group sold out three shows at Red Rocks outside of Denver in a matter of minutes, helping it land on the cover of Pollstar. Always continuing to innovate, the Biscuits played more than a dozen sold-out drive-in shows during the pandemic, and also partnered with Live Nation and the Philadelphia Phillies to raise more than $100,000 for local Black Lives Matter causes through a livestream at Philadelphia's Citizens Bank Park.

For now, The Disco Biscuits are in the midst of a spring North American tour, with dates running through May 7-8 at New Orleans' Joy Theater. The band will be headlining a handful of summer festival appearances including Electric Forest in Rothbury, Mich., and the High Sierra Festival in Quincy, Calif, as well as announcing a summer tour in the coming weeks. Click here for a full list of tour dates.

