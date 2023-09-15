THE BROOK & THE BLUFF Release New Album 'Bluebeard'

The Brook & The Bluff have released their latest album Bluebeard today. It’s a career defining record for the band and the early fan response suggests it will be a breakthrough moment for them.

To celebrate, the band will be hitting the road for an extensive North American tour which kicks off next week. Tickets are selling fast with sold out shows in San Francisco, San Diego, Toronto, DC and Austin. The band have also added more shows and issued a low ticket warning for Chicago, New York, Boston, and Nashville.

Additionally they’ve shared a video for album highlight “Tangerine.” It follows previously released gems like “Headfirst,”“Hiding,” and “Long Limbs.” All tracks show the depth of this album, a mix of indie folk, fused with touches of funk and deep groves. In recent years, The Brook & The Bluff’s incandescent harmonies, winning arrangements, and observational acumen have placed them firmly at the center of the indie-folk revival.

They are now, by far, one of the most successful young bands at folk-rock’s amorphous contemporary edge, fusing the craft of the past with the ideas and avenues of the present. With a dozen songs that won’t let go, their forthcoming third album, Bluebeard, makes an unequivocal case as to why.

Tour Dates

9/18 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

9/20 - Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up SOLD OUT

9/21 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda

9/22 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent SOLD OUT

9/23 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

9/25 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

9/26 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos

9/27 - Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret

9/30 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

10/1 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

10/3 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

10/5 - St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

10/6 - Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi Annex

10/7 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

10/8 - Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts

10/10 - Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

10/11 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall LOW TICKETS

10/13 - Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall

10/14 - Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground SOLD OUT

10/15 - Montreal, QC @ Petit Campus

10/17 - Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

10/19 - Philadelphia, PA @ TLA

10/20 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall LOW TICKETS

10/21 - Washington, DC @ 930 Club SOLD OUT

10/22 - Boston, MA @ Royale LOW TICKETS

10/25 - Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

10/26 - Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre

10/27 - Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

10/28 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

10/30 - Columbia, SC @ The Senate

11/2 - Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Co

11/3 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl LOW TICKETS

11/5 - Knoxville, TN @ Mill & Mine

11/8 - New Orleans, LA @ Toulouse Theatre

11/9 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues

11/10 - Dallas, TX @ The Studio at the Factory

11/11 - Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn SOLD OUT

Photo by Noah Tidmore