THE BROOK & THE BLUFF Release New Album 'Bluebeard'

The Brook & The Bluff have released their latest album Bluebeard today. It’s a career defining record for the band and the early fan response suggests it will be a breakthrough moment for them.
To celebrate, the band will be hitting the road for an extensive North American tour which kicks off next week. Tickets are selling fast with sold out shows in San Francisco, San Diego, Toronto, DC and Austin. The band have also added more shows and issued a low ticket warning for Chicago, New York, Boston, and Nashville.
Additionally they’ve shared a video for album highlight “Tangerine.” It follows previously released gems like “Headfirst,”“Hiding,” and “Long Limbs.” All tracks show the depth of this album, a mix of indie folk, fused with touches of funk and deep groves. In recent years, The Brook & The Bluff’s incandescent harmonies, winning arrangements, and observational acumen have placed them firmly at the center of the indie-folk revival.
They are now, by far, one of the most successful young bands at folk-rock’s amorphous contemporary edge, fusing the craft of the past with the ideas and avenues of the present. With a dozen songs that won’t let go, their forthcoming third album, Bluebeard, makes an unequivocal case as to why.
9/18 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
9/20 - Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up SOLD OUT
9/21 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda
9/22 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent SOLD OUT
9/23 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
9/25 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
9/26 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos
9/27 - Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret
9/30 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
10/1 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
10/3 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
10/5 - St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
10/6 - Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi Annex
10/7 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
10/8 - Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts
10/10 - Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
10/11 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall LOW TICKETS
10/13 - Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall
10/14 - Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground SOLD OUT
10/15 - Montreal, QC @ Petit Campus
10/17 - Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom
10/19 - Philadelphia, PA @ TLA
10/20 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall LOW TICKETS
10/21 - Washington, DC @ 930 Club SOLD OUT
10/22 - Boston, MA @ Royale LOW TICKETS
10/25 - Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
10/26 - Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre
10/27 - Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
10/28 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
10/30 - Columbia, SC @ The Senate
11/2 - Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Co
11/3 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl LOW TICKETS
11/5 - Knoxville, TN @ Mill & Mine
11/8 - New Orleans, LA @ Toulouse Theatre
11/9 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues
11/10 - Dallas, TX @ The Studio at the Factory
11/11 - Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn SOLD OUT
Photo by Noah Tidmore
