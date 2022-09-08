THE BIG PINK Share New Single 'Safe & Sound'

Following the enormous response for their recently shared releases "No Angels," "Love Spins On Its Axis," and "Rage," which have seen support from Rolling Stone, Stereogum, Uproxx, Consequence, Spin, Flood, Brooklyn Vegan, CLASH, and many more, The Big Pink share a new taste of their long-awaited third studio album The Love That's Ours their first in a decade, with the haunting new single "Safe & Sound."

Capturing more of the poignant and heartfelt direction they have cultivated since their return, "Safe and Sound" marks one of the more captivating offerings lifted from their forthcoming full-length. Adopting a warm and passionate piano-led aesthetic this time around, they conjure a beautifully fresh and alluring sound that matches the vibrant energy they have been producing up until now.

Marking their first full-length release since 2012's Future This, The Big Pink are looking to make The Love That's Ours the biggest phase in their journey yet. Produced by Tony Hoffer (Beck, Air, Phoenix), the record includes a host of guest collaborators, including Jamie T, Jamie Hince (The Kills), Nick Zinner (Yeah Yeah Yeahs), Ryn Weaver, Mary Charteris, and Ed Harcourt. The Big Pink's drummer Akiko Matsuura is back on board while Charlie Barker, a visual artist from Nottingham, joins on bass guitar.

And with one listen to The Big Pink's latest offerings, the ten years since we last heard from them melt away. Grandeur mixed with melancholy, singalong tunes tinged with nagging doubt, dreamlike atmosphere and pure noise, electronic dystopia shrouding a spirit of hope, all driven by the big questions on identity, purpose and belonging... It's all in there. And those ten years out of view have brought to The Big Pink a new character: experience. And so begins a new chapter for The Big Pink...

