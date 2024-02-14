TATYANA Releases 'Control' Ft. Dave Okumu Ahead of New Album

London-based singer, producer, and harpist TATYANA shares a new single, “Control” feat. Dave Okumu, on February 14th from her upcoming album, It's Over, out March 22nd 2024 via Sinderlyn. The single comes with a video directed by Andy King. The album's most recent single “Down Bad” released last month. Earlier singles from 2023 include “Hold My Hand” and standalone track “Femcel Anthem.”

A luminous, thumping voyage through the arcs of modern / chronically online dating, “Control” feat. Dave Okumu charts the undulating risk vs. reward trade off when you open yourself up to someone. It also contains a prominent use of her primary instrument, the harp. The video features a series of profile vignettes of Tatyana dancing a against a changing projected backdrop.

Speaking on the song, TATYANA shared these thoughts: “Control' opens up the second half of the album and starts the journey that will take us back to a place of hope and self-acceptance. It has a more languorous, psychedelic vibe to it - the introduction features a lot of verbed out harp. Andy and I wanted to create a dreamy visual that had a 2am feel to it. The video also features an AI version of the amazing Dave Okumu, who I was lucky enough to have feature on the track.”

It's Over presents a tapestry of TATYANA's music credentials and eclectic, transient upbringing. Born in London, before moving to Russia, Holland and Singapore in her teens, before eventually landing in the USA to study music on a full ride scholarship at Berklee College, where, bouncing between Boston and New York's underground electronic music and club scene, she began to further discover her sound. Back in London again, TATYANA imbues her music with both haywire technical proficiency and encyclopedic, far-flung tastes.

About TATYANA

Blending expansive, delicate and deliberate production with influence from the likes of Maurice Fulton's use of KORG plug-ins, and Elektron synths, like The Knife, her sound originates from a pure love of the dancefloor: Robyn, Tirzah, Mica Levi, Jessy Lanza, LCD Soundsystem, Four Tet. If you listen carefully, you might catch the shimmer of a harp - she's played classically since she was a little girl. Raised on strictly classic Russian music, it's unsurprising that TATYANA perfected her craft to such a degree that she landed a world tour playing harp with Neneh Cherry, as well as dates with Hatchie, and Hyd too.

Photo Credit: Carly Scott