Sydney Smashers C.O.F.F.I.N Release New Single 'Factory Man' Ahead of New Album 'Australia Stops'

Having just announced a mammoth Australian and American tour for October and November in support of their forthcoming album ‘Australia Stops’, released September 15th via Bad Vibrations in Europe, Sydney smashers C.O.F.F.I.N offer us another taste of the album this week in new single ‘Factory Man’.

Following on from previous singles ‘Cut You Off’ and ‘Give Me A Bite’, new single ‘Factory Man’ feels like rock ‘n’ roll in its purest, undiluted form.

Lyrically, ‘Factory Man’ is an exploration of modern existence, and the suffering we are willing to endure to protect our sanctuaries and provide for those dearest to us. "The song is loosely based around a close friendship my mum had with a really talented artist." explains vocalist/drummer Ben Portnoy.

"He was not able to support his family on art alone and would do FIFO work in the WA mines to fill out the funds. On one such stint, a cherry picker he was on malfunctioned, and he was crushed, losing his life. This song ruminates on the idea of being lost and defeated by things that shouldn’t define you in the first place".

C.O.F.F.I.N's fifth full-length studio album is the highly-anticipated follow-up from their monumental 2020 release, 'Children In Finland Fighting In Norway'. The album comes off the back of a massive twelve months of touring across Europe, the UK, the US, and Australia. Diving in as main support for mates Amyl & The Sniffers on their world tour, and slotting in a bunch of headline shows along the way, C.O.F.F.I.N have clocked up well over 100 performances within the past year, stopping only briefly to record their brand new album.

Recorded at The Pet Food Factory studio with producer Jason Whalley (Frenzal Rhomb), 'Australia Stops' is a record that showcases a collection of diverse and gripping new works that highlight the band's evolution into more melodious, 1970's Australiana and boogie rock and roll.

Frenzied, high-voltage guitars, thumping rhythms, flowing melody and clever, captivating lyrics exhibit an undeniable progression in composition and songwriting, while still unmistakably the C.O.F.F.I.N that fans world-wide have come to worship over their 18-year lifespan.

For those who are no strangers to the Australian highways, 'Australia Stops' may be best recognised as words donned on the back of truck mud flaps. To C.O.F.F.I.N, 'Australia Stops' are words that became a polysemous idea and observation on Australian society, culture, art, politics and progression.

"When the city burns up you get out, when the flint hits shot you get down", lyrics roared by Ben, a look into 'idle-Australia', our government action (or lack thereof) to social issues and the overarching notion of fear of change in this country.

While the theme 'Australia Stops' poses political questions and ideals, it also synchronously shines light on the eminence of community, the healthy beating heart of art and music, the beautiful landscapes and divergent nature surroundings held dear within Australia. With this, 'Australia Stops' is neither a fully positive or negative elucidation of this country. It is a celebration of the things we are lucky to have, while always trying to encourage and inspire those around us to try and do better.

'Australia Stops' will be released on Friday September 15th by Damaged Record Co (Clowns, Private Function, VOIID) in Australia, Goner Records (Eddy Current Suppression Ring, Jay Reatard, Ty Segall) in North America and Bad Vibrations (Los Bitchos, Crows, Baby Cool) in Europe.