Sy Ari Da Kid and Benny the Butcher Team Up for 'Press 0'

Atlanta multi-talented singer, rapper and producer Sy Ari Da Kid recruits Griselda artist Benny The Butcher for his soulful new single "Press 0." The Sypooda produced track appears on Sy Ari Da Kid's upcoming album The Shadow In The Shade available on March 18. The album features guests Jadakiss, T.I., Raekwon, Big K.R.I.T., Cyhi The Prynce, Ransom, JR Writer, Aye Verb, Mickey Factz and Shawn Ellery. Full tracklist below.

Sy Ari Da Kid explains, "'Press 0' is a feeling alot of us from the bottom get about whenever somebody we know gets arrested and gets a free phone call to call somebody that might be able to either bail them out or just talk until they can be released. You have to press 0 to accept the call and talk. It puts you in that mood and that's where I was mentally when creating this song."

Fans can check out two previous single releases "Timeless Clocks" and the heartfelt "Lock The Bottom Lock" below. "Timeless Clocks" premiered alongside a "From The Block" live performance with YouTube channel 4ShootersOnly. Watch the visual below.

Sy Ari Da Kid gained notoriety through battle rapping, but to put his music in a box would be too limiting. In most recent years, rappers have been mixing genres and adding parts of R&B, Pop, and Soul into their hip hop releases. For Sy Ari Da Kid, he says "the sky's the limit" when it comes to the type of sound he creates and his most recent work often merges elements of R&B in with his striking lyricism. What started out as a hobby in 10th grade, has allowed Sy Ari Da Kid to garner millions of listeners across the world and collaborations with some of the most talented artists in the industry.

Born in the Bronx, Sy Ari Da Kid moved to Atlanta at a young age and developed his career as a rapper and songwriter right out of high school. Since the release of The Ultrasound in 2011, he's been going strong, dropping a solid discography fueled with impressive bars and witty wordplay. Following his debut, he's since delivered projects like S.O.O.N, Better Safe Than Sy Ari, and B4 the Heartbreak and boasts over 32 Million streams on stand out single "TLC". He completely opened up his R&B audience with collaborations from Bryson Tiller on "Priorities" and proves that songwriting is one of his strong suits.

"A Toxic Heartbreak" is the most recent release from the artist and another example of an R&B infused record from Sy Ari. His use of brazen, yet vulnerable lyrics makes for a relatability that is as tangible as his real following. From performing in London to cities across the US, there's no telling what's next for Sy Ari Da Kid.

LISTEN TO "TIMELESS CLOCKS"

WATCH" TIMELESS CLOCKS"

LISTEN TO "LOCK THE BOTTOM LOCK"