Switchfoot Releases 'i need you (to be wrong)' Remix With Lovelytheband
The track was originally released as the lead single from Switchfoot’s critically acclaimed 2021 album interrobang.
Multi-platinum selling rock band Switchfoot has shared a new remix of "i need you (to be wrong)" by the Los Angeles-based indie-pop group, lovelytheband. Originally released as the lead single from Switchfoot's critically acclaimed 2021 album interrobang, the new version adds an atmospheric, three-dimensional sensation to the poignant track.
As a band, Switchfoot was thrilled to hear their track re-imagined in this way. "This was almost a remix in reverse: taking a dissonant idiosyncratic single and making it sweet," they said. "Lovelytheband did a great job - loved hearing their take on this one!"
Loveytheband, comprised of Mitch Collins (vocals, guitar), Jordan Greenwald (guitar, keyboards), and Sam Price (drums), first charted with their hit single, "Broken," in 2017 and have been rising through the ranks of alternative pop ever since. Switchfoot has been a longtime inspiration to the group, so the collaboration felt both surreal and natural.
"The first band I was ever a fan of was Switchfoot," remarked Price. "To work with them on a song was a movie-like, full circle moment. It was truly special! I tried to bring as much of lovely into this version of "i need you (to be wrong)", and I'm pumped on how it turned out."
Switchfoot: Jon Foreman (vocals, guitar), Tim Foreman (bass), Jerome Fontamillas (keys, guitar) and Chad Butler (drums) will hit the road this summer for a major tour across America-for the very first time-with Collective Soul. Fans can expect to hear favorites that span Switchfoot's illustrious 20+ year career including selections from the acclaimed interrobang, released in August of last year.
The shows kick off in Gary, IN on July 15th and includes a hometown date at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre in San Diego, CA on August 24th. In addition, the tour includes stops at the YouTube Theatre in Inglewood, CA, and Palladium Times Square in New York. The 40+ date tour wraps up on September 25th in Dallas, TX.
Listen to the new single here:
SWITCHFOOT AND COLLECTIVE SOUL SUMMER TOUR
Fri 7/15 - Gary, IN - - Hard Rock Casino
Sat 7/16 - Council Bluffs, IA - Harrah's Council Bluffs - Stir Cove
Sun 7/17 - Maryland Heights, MO Saint Louis Music Park
Tue 7/19 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
Wed 7/20 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live! - Indoor Music Hall
Sat 7/23 - Fond du Lac, WI - Fond du Lac Fair
Sun 7/24 - Wabash, IN - Honeywell Center
Tue 7/26 - Newport, KY - PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION
Wed 7/27 - Midlothian, VA - Chesterfield AfterHours
Sat 7/30 - Grantville, PA - Penn National Racecourse - Hollywood Casino
Sun 7/31 - Hampton, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
Tue 8/2 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring
Wed 8/3 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount
Thu 8/4 - New York, NY - Palladium Times Square
Sat 8/6 - Webster, MA - Indian Ranch
Sun 8/7 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
Mon 8/8 - Jackson, MI - Jackson County Fairgrounds
Sat 8/13 - Billings, MT - MetraPark - First Interstate Arena
Sun 8/14 - Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom
Mon 8/15 - Sandy, UT - - Sandy City Amphitheater
Wed 8/17 - Jacksonville, OR - Britt Pavilion
Sat 8/20 - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheatre
Sun 8/21 - Saratoga, CA - The Mountain Winery
Tue 8/23 - Inglewood, CA - YouTube Theater
Wed 8/24 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
Fri 8/26 - Henderson, NV - Sunset Station Outdoor Amphitheater
Sat 8/27 - Flagstaff, AZ - Fort Tuthill Park - Pepsi Amphitheater
Mon 9/5 - New Haven, KY - The Amphitheater at Dant Crossing
Wed 9/7 - Cary, NC - - Koka Booth Amphitheatre at Regency Park
Fri 9/9 - Charleston, SC - The Riviera Theater - Sottile Ballroom
Sat 9/10 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Park Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
Sun 9/11 - Nashville, TN - Grand Ole Opry House
Tue 9/13 - Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre
Wed 9/14 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall
Fri 9/16 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live
Sat 9/17 - Pompano Beach, FL Pompano Beach Amphitheatre
Sun 9/18 - Tallahassee, FL - Donald L Tucker County Civic Center
Tue 9/20 - New Orleans, LA - Mahalia Jackson Theater
Wed 9/21 - Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Centre
Fri 9/23 - Austin, TX - - Austin City Limits Live
Sat 9/24 - San Antonio, TX - Majestic Theatre