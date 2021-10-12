Swim Mountain Drops 'If' (Deluxe) feat. Laurel Halo & Foodman Remixes

Rising London-based artist, composer, and producer Swim Mountain - known for his "slick slice of psych, prog, and sunshine pop" (The Line of Best Fit) that fuses "a bewildering array of styles" (Clash Magazine) - has released a new Deluxe Edition of his self-penned and self-produced March 2020 If EP out now via Monday Records, the label imprint run by GRAMMY Award-winning electronic producer and songwriter Tourist (Sam Smith, Jessie Ware, Shura).

The set features new remixes by Laurel Halo ("Steel") and Foodman ("Somebody New") and arrives today alongside an official video for Swim Mountain's latest single "Somebody New."

On If, Swim Mountain manages to capture the most emotive elements of 60's-psych and re-imagine them as a modern, sonic-exploration of a spectrum of experience - from elation to heartbreak. Even at his most emotionally fraught, the music still manages to maintain an addictive sense of groove and rhythm.

"Midnight in the Supermarket" was Swim Mountain's starting point, composed on piano before evolving into a lush-sonic palette which sets the scene for the EP's soundscape. "Somebody New" raises the tempo with a swaggering beat to underpin the funky, retro guitar tones before stripping back the arrangements for the tight, RnB-indebted "Without Sun." On "Youth," slithering rhythms merge the funky with the melancholy to create something unexpectedly moving. "Steel" serves as a cohesive summation of everything the project aims to achieve, both sonically and emotionally, and makes way for "Clouded" to emerge as the EP's perfect, pensive closer.

Listen to the new deluxe album now:

Watch the new music video for "Somebody New":