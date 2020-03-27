Sweet's Live Interactive Real-Time Fan-Directed Streaming Feature Is Seeing Demand Skyrocket

With artists unable to tour, creators on lockdown, and fans at home, Sweet's live interactive streaming platform is seeing tremendous demand as artists look to connect with fans in a much deeper, more personal, and interactive way.



The Sweet platform allows artists to give back to fans and empowers fans to shape the conversation. It is one of several tech platforms seeing skyrocketing demand during the global quarantine. With Sweet's "You Decide" real-time crowd polling, artists and creators can "go live" in a whole new way, as fans actively direct the performance and watch the results unfold. Unlike other live stream platforms which are often one-way conversations, Sweet puts fans in control of the live experience in a fun, interactive way, empowering them to instantly decide what happens next. During the live stream, artists and creators can pose real-time questions to their fans, watch the votes tally up, and adjust the performance to the result, delivering a truly fan-driven performance.



"Fans everywhere are looking to breathe their voice into live experiences, and now have a platform which enables them to actively engage in a live performance from artists and creators," said Tom Mizzone, CEO of Sweet. "Imagine an artist like Mo Pitney, a country music star, saying to his fans, "I was going to open the set with my song 'Country' but was thinking it might be cool to do a Beatles cover...what do you guys think?" Fans vote instantly, and Mo delivers the song - it's instant, fan-directed performances, live."



Artists and creators including Mo Pitney, Wengie, Abby Anderson, Serayah, Jorge Blanco and more have booked their slot to take advantage of this new interactive, fan-driven performance feature and are scheduling their performances over the next couple of weeks.





