Swedish Pop-Duo Jubël Release New Single 'No More Tears'

Sweden's premiere pop-duo, Jubël - consisting of Sebastian and Victor - have released their latest single "No More Tears" via Warner Records. In the track's accompanying music video, fans can watch the duo trade in their corporate day jobs for good vibes.

"'No More Tears' was made right after our summer tour. When we got back to Sweden filled with energy, we wanted to make something uplifting and fun," says Jubël. "We came up with a theme for the song right away, we wanted the lyrics to have a twist compared to the 'happy' melody and sound. The song is about breaking free from something/someone that's not good for you. A feeling that many of us have experienced in life and can relate to."

"No More Tears" is a typical Jubël track; carefree, up-tempo and positive that can transform the dustiest days to a sunny place. With one billion streams under their belt, Sebastian and Victor have established both the sound and presence of who they are. Jubël is set to take 2023 by storm with new energy and music leading to a project this fall.

Jubël have quickly become Sweden's leading premiere pop duo. "Dancing In The Moonlight" was their breakthrough moment as it shot to #1 on the UK airplay chart and hit #11 on the Official Singles Chart as it raced to Platinum status in recognition of over 600,000 sales. Today it has amassed over 750M streams.

Their profile remained sky high as "Weekend Vibe" was another huge airplay hit when it was A-listed at Radio 1, while it also lit up TikTok with 150 million video views.

Sebastian and Victor both started out on Sweden's dance scene and between them had released tracks, produced other artists and DJed for years. They first connected through SoundCloud and their first IRL meeting soon followed when they discovered they both lived in Halmstad on Sweden's west coast.

The town is renowned for its long sandy beaches and its summertime nightlife - an environment which has clearly informed the uplifting atmosphere and broad appeal of their sound. Jubël has since mastered that approach.

Their core cocktail of danceable, four-on-the-floor beats and melodic pop structures brings the vibe to any setting, whether it's in clubs, festivals or mainstream radio. It's a style that's winning hearts the world over, with their UK Platinum status replicated in Sweden, Canada, Ireland, Australia and Spain.