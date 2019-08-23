Superstar Mika Joined By Breakout Canadian Singer Kiesza On Tiny Love Tiny Tour This Fall

Critically acclaimed, platinum-selling, global pop starMIKA confirms opening support from Kiesza on all U.S. and Canadian tour dates this fall. The Tiny Love Tiny Tour kicks off with back-to-back shows at New York City's Brooklyn Steel on September 12 and 13with further dates in San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Montreal. Tickets are on sale now, see below for a complete itinerary.

MIKA recently debuted a new single, "Tiny Love," alongside a W.I.Z.-directed video. The track is the second single from MIKA's highly anticipated new album, My Name Is Michael Holbrook, out October 4.

For his first full length in five years, MIKA explores his American heritage on My Name Is Michael Holbrook. While his tumultuous childhood began in Lebanon before fleeing to Paris and then London, he focuses the album on the roots he traces back to his father's Savannah, Georgia upbringing. The work also paints a loving picture of his relationship with his mother, the woman who trained him, made his wardrobe for years on the road and most importantly taught him never to follow and always to express himself fearlessly. After writing in home studios in Miami and Tuscany over the course of two years, MIKA went to Brussels to record with producers Marc Crew and Dan Priddy.

"I hadn't put out a record in four years. I didn't know what to do when it came time to start the process and was honestly kind of at a loss," MIKA says. "I felt a little disappointed by the commercial side of the industry. I didn't want to make a record by numbers or by committee. I wanted to make an uncontaminated, homemade pop record."

Born Michael Holbrook Penniman Jr. in 1983 as the third of five children, MIKA started vocal lessons at seven years old. Learning to play piano and write songs while showing otherworldly vocal range, MIKA quickly became a young virtuoso. MIKA's musical success began with the release of his hit single, "Grace Kelly." The single was featured on his debut album, Life In Cartoon Motion, which went straight to #1 in the UK and 11 other countries, going on to sell over seven million copies worldwide. Since his debut he has released three other Platinum selling full length albums, The Boy Who Knew Too Much, The Origin of Love, and No Place In Heaven. In addition, MIKA has not only won a Brit Award for British Breakthrough Act, but he has also been nominated for Grammys, MTV Europe Music Awards, Capital Radio Awards and World Music Awards. Additionally, his RA12 primetime variety show "Stasera Casa Mika" won the prestigious Rose D'or Award for Best Entertainment Series in 2017. Furthermore, he has been a judge on France's The Voice for six years and hosts his own BBC2 Radio show "The Art of Song."

Listen to "Tiny Love" below.

TINY LOVE TINY TOUR

September 12 New York, NY Brooklyn Steel*

September 13 New York, NY Brooklyn Steel*

September 15 Montreal, QC Corona Theatre*

September 16 Montreal, QC Corona Theatre*

September 18 San Francisco, CA The Fillmore*

September 21 Los Angeles, CA The Theatre at Ace Hotel*

September 24 Mexico City, MX Plaza Condesa

*with Kiesza

MIKA LIVE IN EUROPE

November 10 London, UK Shepherd's Bush Empire

November 12 Barcelona, Spain Razzmatazz

November 13 Madrid, Spain La Riviera

November 15 Pau, France Zenith

November 16 Toulouse, France Zenith

November 18 Aix-en-Provence, France L'Arena du Pays d'Aix

November 19 Saint-Étienne, France Zenith

November 21 Geneva, Switzerland SEG Geneva Arena

November 22 Zurich, Switzerland Komplex 457

November 24 Turin, Italy Pala Alpitour

November 26 Ancona, Italy Promenteo Palace

November 27 Roma, Italy Palalottomatica

November 29 Bologna, Italy Unipol Arena

November 30 Montichiari, Italy Palageorge

December 2 Livorno, Italy Modigliani Forum

December 03 Milan, Italy Mediolanum Forum

December 14 Brussels, Belgium Forest National

December 15 Lille, France Zenith

December 17 Dijon, France Le Zenith de Dijon

December 19 Floirac, Bordeaux, France Arkea Arena

December 20 Nantes, France Zenith

December 22 Paris, France Accor Hotel Arena

January 24 Caen, France Zenith

January 25 Niort, France L'Acclameur

January 29 Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg Rockhal

January 30 Montbéliard, France L'Axone

February 1 Padova, Italy Kioene

February 2 Bolzano, Italy Palaonda

February 5 Napoli, Italy Palapartenope

February 7 Bari, Italy Palaflorio

February 8 Reggio Calabria, Italy Palacalafiore

February 13 Utrecht, Netherlands TivoliVredenburg - Ronda

February 14 Strasbourg, France Zenith





