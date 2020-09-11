SummerStage Anywhere Announces A National Dance Day Celebration

Featuring Step Afrika!, Chloe Davis, Jacob Jonas The Company, Dallas Black Dance Theatre and more.

Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage's SummerStage Anywhere digital series is honoring National Dance Day with a day-long virtual event "For the Love of DANCE."

Seven diverse dance companies from around the country have contributed excerpts of their works, which will air every hour on the hour from 12:00PM ET - 7:00PM ET on SummerStage's Instagram channel. The final hour, beginning at 8:00PM ET and streaming onSummerStage Instagram, SummerStage YouTube,Facebook page and Twitch channels, will feature video messages from special guest dance notables, a re-stream of the original dance film "Lift Every Voice", four/four presents "TETHERED", featuring music by Jon Batiste and film premieres by Arielle Rosales of Soles of Duende, followed by four/four presents, "TETHERED VIII, A Love Letter to New York," co-curated and produced by our guest presenters. The day of programming is meant to be a message of hope and solidarity with the dance community, not only of New York, but across the country and the world.

"TETHERED VIII, A Love Letter to New York"will include appearances by BGirl Rokafella, Daphne Lee, Denys And Antonina, Kester "Flexx" Estephane, Gus Solomons, Larissa Gerszke, Loni Landon, Havoc, Matthew Rushing, Omari Wiles, Sonya Tayeh, and Zoey Anderson. They will be dancing to the music of Akie Bermiss and Rachael Price of Lake Street Dive, who will be performing a medley of NYC songs and a full rendition of "Autumn in New York."

"This day-long event is a moment to come together and show love and support for the Dance community not only in New York but across the country and globe. Dance companies and artists from Broadway, concert and commercial dance have been hit hard by this pandemic and if we, in this virtual landscape, can highlight the Arts, and specifically DANCE, as essential, then I will do whatever I can to make that happen. I also want to show that Dance in America is alive and well, and we have to make sure it not only survives but THRIVES," shares Danni Gee, Dance Curator and Music Programming Associate for SummerStage.

A full schedule of SummerStage Anywhere's National Dance Day programming is below with more information available at https://cityparksfoundation.org/events/for-the-love-of-dance/?date=20200919.

SummerStage Anywhere's For The Love of Dance Schedule

Performances will be presented on SummerStage's Instagram channel

12PM: Step Afrika: STEP AFRIKA!

1PM: Chloe Davis: TRIBUTE

2PM: Jacob Jonas The Company: PARKED

3PM: Dallas Black Dance Theatre: EXECUTION OF A SENTIMENT

4PM: Spectrum Dance Theater: SHOT

5PM: Atlanta Ballet: SUNRISE DIVINE

6PM: Hubbard Street Dance Chicago: UNDERCOVER EPISODE 018: HOME VIDEO

7PM: Rennie Harris Puremovement: NUTTIN' BUT A WORD

8PM: Finale: For the LOVE of DANCE

(Also airing on SummerStage Instagram, SummerStage YouTube,Facebook page and Twitch channels)

Arielle Rosales film premiere, "Becoming Mother Duende: An Ode To NYC"

"Lift Every Voice" featuring Khalia Campbell, Desmond Richardson, Angie Swan, Laila Jeter and Donovan Canales.

four/four presents "TETHERED", featuring music by Jon Batiste.

four/four presents, "TETHERED VIII, A Love Letter to New York"

The SummerStage Anywhere live stream series with Amazon Music continues weekly on Tuesdays at 7:00PM ET on Amazon Music Twitch Channel through October 13. Missed a recent performance or conversation? You can keep up to date with SummerStage Anywhere programming on the SummerStage YouTube channel.

For the most up-to-date scheduling and lineup information about SummerStage Anywhere, please visit SummerStageAnywhere.org

