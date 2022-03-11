Summer Salt Release New Reimagined Album 'The Juniper Songbook'

Indie pop duo Summer Salt have released their brand new album The Juniper Songbook out today via Cherry Lime Records. The Juniper Songbook sees the band reimagining songs from their past, including 'Driving To Hawaii (Juniper Version)' and 'Revvin My CJ7 (Juniper Version)' - the original version of which has garnered 24M streams on Spotify and was recently picked by Olympic Gold Medalist Shaun White for NBC Olympics' Winter Olympics Playlist.

"I think we've grown as musicians and we really wanted to take the opportunity to challenge ourselves and see our songs in a different light or just with recording outside of our comfort zone and bedrooms," shares vocalist/guitarist Matthew Terry. "When we write songs we don't write as a band. We write in the intimacy of our own rooms with a guitar and voice. This is the origin of every one of our songs."

Summer Salt recently kicked off The Soft Serve Tour, featuring Renata Zeiguer and Kate Stephenson. The Soft Serve Tour follows the same theme as the new album, providing fans with a stripped-down, intimate set of acoustic-style songs. The six week run includes upcoming stops in Toronto, Chicago, Seattle, Los Angeles, Houston, and more. Tickets are on-sale now here.

Trop-pop duo Summer Salt - singer/guitarist Matthew Terry and drummer Eugene Chung - spent many years building towards their latest album, Sequoia Moon (2021), ever since jettisoning their Dallas, Texas, hometown for the arts-and-culture oasis of Austin. The band quickly rose through the ranks of the local Austin scene with their 2014 debut Driving To Hawaii, teeming with both the escapism and recklessness of youth and the composure and charm of '60s-era pop, doo wop and bossa nova.

2018's Happy Camper, 2019's Honeyweed and 2020's Avenue G further cemented the band's place as one of the indie genre's brightest stars. Summer Salt soared past 1 million monthly Spotify listeners and toured the world, all as Live Nation's Ones To Watch and American Songwriter hailed them for their breezy, synesthetic soundscapes.

But while Sequoia Moon saw Summer Salt pushing towards that bright future, they are ready to reimagine their past with forthcoming album THE JUNIPER SONGBOOK. Out March 11 through Cherry Lime Records via The Orchard, THE JUNIPER SONGBOOK will see the band revisit nine songs from across their discography in addition to one brand new track and one special cover.

Though not fully acoustic, THE JUNIPER SONGBOOK provides an intimate glimpse at each song's inner workings. Terry shares: "We did our best to create some diversity amongst our songs and reimagine them through years of getting to know them better."

Listen to the new album here:

Tour Dates

Mar 11 - Crystal Ballroom @ Somerville Theatre - Somerville, MA

Mar 12 - Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center - Harrisburg, PA

Mar 13 - Horseshoe Tavern - Toronto, ON

Mar 15 - The Montage Music Hall - Rochester, NY

Mar 16 - Big Room Bar - Columbus, OH

Mar 17 - The Shelter - Detroit, MI

Mar 18 - Beat Kitchen - Chicago, IL

Mar 19 - Slowdown - Omaha, NE

Mar 22 - Meow Wolf - Denver, CO

Mar 23 - Soundwell - Salt Lake City, UT

Mar 25 - Alma Mater - Tacoma, WA

Mar 26 - Chop Suey - Seattle, WA

Mar 27 - Sessions Music Hall - Eugene, OR

Mar 29 - Felton Music Hall - Felton, CA

Mar 30 - Rickshaw Stop - San Francisco, CA

Apr 1 - Ventura Music Hall - Ventura, CA

Apr 2 - House of Blues Anaheim - Anaheim, CA

Apr 3 - The Roxy Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

Apr 4 - Soda Bar - San Diego, CA

Apr 6 - Club Congress - Tucson, AZ

Apr 8 - Lowbrow Palace - El Paso, TX

Apr 9 - Spider House Ballroom - Austin, TX

Apr 10 - Deep Ellum - Dallas, TX