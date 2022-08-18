Suki Waterhouse Unveils Two New Versions of 'Good Looking' & 'Sweet Misery' Cover

Multitalented British vocalist and songwriter Suki Waterhouse shares two new versions of her viral song, "Good Looking"-listen to the strippped version and the remix by Canadian producer BLOND:ISH below!

The original version of the track, which recently went viral on TikTok and peaked at #1 on Spotify's Viral USA Chart, continues to accumulate more than 700 thousand streams daily across Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music

Additionally, Suki unveiled a cover of "Sweet Misery" by Janis Ian last week in partnership with Amazon Music, inspired by the new series "A League of Their Own." Fans can hear the track by asking "Alexa, play 'Sweet Misery' from Suki Waterhouse" in the Amazon Music app for iOS and Android, and on Alexa-enabled devices.

Suki is currently on tour in North American with Father John Misty, with stops at the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheater, Los Angeles' Holllywood Forever Cemetery, New York's Radio City Music Hall and more-see full routing below and get tickets here.

The tour is in support of Waterhouse's debut album, I Can't Let Go, out now via Sub Pop Records. The album was executive produced by Grammy-nominated Brad Cook (The War On Drugs, Bon Iver) and features previously released singles "Moves," "My Mind" and "Melrose Meltdown." More music from Waterhouse is imminent.

Listen to the new tour dates here:

Suki Waterhouse Tour Dates

August 18 - Hollywood, CA - Hollywood Forever Cemetery*

August 19 - Hollywood, CA - Hollywood Forever Cemetery*

August 20 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater*

August 23 - Eugene, OR - McDonald Theatre*

August 25 - Vancouver, BC - Orpheum*

August 26 - Seattle, WA - Neumos*

August 27 - Portland, OR - Pioneer Courthouse Square*

September 12 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live! *

September 13 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met*

September 16 - Richmond, VA - Brown's Island Park*

September 17 - Asheville, NC - Rabbit Rabbit*

September 19 - Charleston, SC - Riviera Theater*

September 20 - Washington, D.C. - Anthem*

September 22 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall*

September 23 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion*

September 26 - Montreal, QC - Mtelus*

September 27 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground*

September 29 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre*

September 30 - Saint Paul, MN - Palace Theatre*

October 1 - Saint Paul, MN - Palace Theatre*

October 3 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater*

October 4 - Indianapolis, IN - Clowes Memorial Hall*

October 6 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium*

October 7 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern*

October 8 - Durham, NC - Durham Armory*

*with Father John Misty