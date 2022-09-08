Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Suki Waterhouse Shares New Song 'Nostalgia'

The track was co-written and produced by John Mark Nelson.

Sep. 08, 2022  

Multitalented British vocalist and songwriter Suki Waterhouse shares a new song today, "Nostalgia," co-written and produced by John Mark Nelson.

"The song is about the romance of missing the idea of something, someone," Waterhouse says. "In isolation, I found myself giving into the temptation to reminisce. To steep in nostalgia is to escape the now, to give in to the beauty of an illusion."

"Nostalgia" is Suki's first new music since her debut album, I Can't Let Go, was released to critical acclaim in May via Sub Pop Records-get it here. The album was executive produced by Grammy-nominated Brad Cook (The War On Drugs, Bon Iver) and features previously released singles "Moves," "My Mind" and "Melrose Meltdown."

The original version of the track, which went viral on TikTok and peaked at #1 on Spotify's Viral USA Chart, continues to accumulate more than 700 thousand streams daily across Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music.

Suki is currently on tour in North American with Father John Misty in support of her debut album, with stops at the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheater, Los Angeles' Holllywood Forever Cemetery, New York's Radio City Music Hall and more-see full routing below and get tickets here.

Growing up in London, multi-talented actress, model and musician Suki Waterhouse gravitated toward music at an early age, finding inspiration in the likes of Alanis Morisette, Missy Elliott, Oasis and more. She initially teased her pivot to music with a series of singles, generating nearly 20 million total streams independently, with critical acclaim from NYLON, DUJOUR, Lemonade Magazine and more.

Watch the lyric video here:

