SUICIDE SILENCE releases new song "Thinking In Tongues" today. The song is currently available on all digital platforms and the video clip, which was directed by Vicente Cordero for Industrialism Films, will premiere today at 7pm CET/1pm ET/10am PT, below.

"This song derives from the chaotic feeling of losing one's mind", says the band about "Thinking In Tongues". "Feeling like you're choking on every breath you take until you eventually break. Debilitating confusion sets in and your mind begins 'Thinking in Tongues'; essentially processing thoughts that not even you yourself can understand. In a sense, this song evokes the ultimate sense of helplessness."

"Thinking In Tongues" is drummer Alex Lopez's final studio performance, the band adds, "SUICIDE SILENCE and our long-time drummer, Alex Lopez, have mutually agreed to part ways. We wish him nothing but the best moving forward and encourage you all to follow his future endeavors in both music and visual arts. Our good friend, Ernie Iniguez (who recorded drums on 'Become The Hunter') will be drumming with us on the upcoming 'Chaos & Carnage Tour' and European festival run."

On June 24th, SUICIDE SILENCE will drop the re-release of their classic debut album "The Cleansing (Ultimate Edition)". Pre-order the re-release, which will include liner notes by the band and extensive bonus material, HERE.

The band is about to start their co-headlining run on the US "Chaos & Carnage Tour" with Carnifex, labelmates LORNA SHORE, Upon a Burning Body, Angelmaker and Distant, beginning May 5th and running until June 4. Tickets are available to purchase, HERE.

Listen to the new single here:

Chaos & Carnage Tour Dates

w/Carnifex, LORNA SHORE, Upon A Burning Body, AngelMaker, Distant

5/6 Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

5/7 Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

5/8 Seattle, WA - El Corazon

5/10 Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater

5/11 Denver, CO - Oriental Theater

5/13 Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze

5/14 Chicago, IL - WC Social Club

5/15 Pontiac, MI - Crofoot

5/17 Columbus, OH - King of Clubs

5/18 Pittsburgh, PA - Jergels

5/19 Boston, MA - Big Night Live

5/20 New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

5/21 Reading, PA - Reverb

5/22 Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

5/24 Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

5/25 Tampa, FL - Orpheum

5/27 Arlington, TX - So What Festival

5/28 Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

5/29 San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

5/31 Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theatre

6/1 Mesa, AZ - Nile Theatre

6/2 Las Vegas NV - 24 Oxford

6/3 Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

6/4 Los Angeles, CA - Regent Theater

European Shows

16.-19.06. (BE) Dessel - Graspop Metal Meeting

21.06. (DE) Frankfurt - Zoom

23.-26.06. (CZ) Prague - Basinfire

24.-26.06. (DE) Ferropolis - Full Force Festival

26.06. (FR) Clisson - Hellfest