Sugababes To Headline Brighton & Hove Pride On The Park

Having cemented their place as one of the most successful and critically acclaimed British girl bands of the 21st century, Sugababes will headline Brighton & Hove Pride on the Park main stage on Sunday August 3rd, 2025.

Expect chart-topping, award-winning infectious hits of old and new, including anthems such as ‘Round Round’, ‘Push The Button’, ‘Hole In The Head’, ‘Freak Like Me’, ‘About You Now’ and the one that started it all - ‘Overload’.

The trio originally formed in 1998 and have scored six Number One singles, racked up millions of global sales and multiple multi-platinum albums. Their recent comeback - as the original line-up of Keisha Buchanan, Mutya Buena and Siobhan Donaghy - was solidified with their now legendary 2022 Glastonbury performance. This set the scene for their biggest sold-out UK tour, a sold out London O2 Arena show and the first new music in a decade alongside another record-breaking, field-closing set at Glastonbury’s Worthy Farm in June 2024.

Announced last week, global superstar Mariah Carey will headline Pride on the Park main stage on Saturday 2nd August.

Delving into her Music Box and bringing her legendary discography to Pride to perform hits such as ‘Fantasy’, Hero’, ‘Always Be My Baby’ and ‘We Belong Together’ – Mariah is laden with bangers and ballads from a four-decade career in pop, as well as being ranked as one of the greatest singers ever by Rolling Stone thanks to her effortlessly soaring voice. The superstar, who has duetted with Whitney Houston, Miguel, Ariana Grande and Luther Vandross has amassed a staggering 19 number one singles and sold more than 200 million albums. Giving a whole new meaning to Gay Christmas, the anticipation of Mimi arriving in Brighton and bringing the Rainbow to the main stage is immense. Pride-goers and Lambs alike should expect Glitter, all the Emotions and the once in a lifetime opportunity to see a global icon on a Pride stage.

In addition to the main-stage, the annual and much-loved LGBTQ+ Community Parade will kickstart Pride weekend under this year’s theme of Ravishing Rage. Ravishing Rage is more than a parade, it’s a celebration of resilience, spirit, passion and unity. Be louder than ever, shine brighter than before, dance in protest and march in celebration because fury never felt so fierce! The parade will wind through the city in spectacular colour and style, delighting the thousands of people who take to the streets to watch the event which showcases over one hundred LGBTQ+ charities, community groups and small businesses, our invaluable emergency services, the NHS and representatives of other Pride organisations.

Managing Director Paul Kemp comments: "We can’t wait to welcome the Sugababes to Brighton & Hove Pride. They’re over two decades into their career and sound effortlessly cool, more energised and better than ever! Their catalogue of hits is undeniable and their show on the main stage will be the perfect way to close out 2025’s weekend of Pride celebrations”

Further information is to follow on additional pride-tastic events that are set to take place throughout the city over the course of Pride weekend. More artists announcements are set to follow in the coming weeks. You can sign up for pre-sale tickets here

Firmly established as the UK’s most popular international Pride festival, Brighton & Hove Pride is as famous, vibrant, popular, and unique as the city itself. Brighton & Hove Pride’s sole ethos is to promote diversity, inclusion and education within our communities while raising much needed funds for our local LGBTQ+ charities, community groups and projects.

