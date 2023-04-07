Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Sue Clayton to Release Debut Album in May

Sue’s brilliant album, Rookie, is set for release on May 5th, 2023.

Apr. 07, 2023  

Forlorn matters of the heart can indeed be turned into art proves Sue Clayton - a new sonic persona created by songwriter, composer, producer, multi-instrumentalist Morgan Kibby, who has formerly released songs under the moniker White Sea.

Sue's brilliant album, Rookie, is set for release on May 5th, 2023, and a taste of the record in the form of two incredible songs - "Runaway Bride" and "Extraordinary Life" respectively - are available to hear today as well.

It all began in Palm Desert, California. Sue took a room at the first dusty roadside motel she drove past, one where neon signs boasting of hot tubs and Color TVs illuminate the sky. There, she made her stand, collaborating with the night and her twelve-string while the Santa Ana winds whipped sand into her tequila glass and tear stained eyes. As she croons, her heart-wrenching tonic of femininity unfurls, poured like liquid confessions into the crevices of Rookie.

With nods to folk, country, and the singer songwriter tradition, along with a sprinkle of dark, orchestral pop flourish, Sue Clayton is at home in Austin, Laurel Canyon, Nashville and everywhere in-between. While her essence and style cannot be limited nor tamed, rest assured that her voice is one that demands to be heard and won't soon be forgotten.

Each song on Rookie is a diary in motion. In "Extraordinary Life," Sue whispers into her lover's ear, "when you share my bed, you share my pain." She bargains with God on "Runaway Bride." On "Palm Springs Cemetery," she exclaims, "I buy my own pink flowers now," a cry of mournful independence as she steps into her future.

On "Buttermilk Sky," Sue confesses, "I didn't know when I was happy, but I knew when I was not," a tangled idea of womanhood sung against a cascading guitar. In a moment of reflection, she casts the beautiful mess aside, singing "I wish I'd realized now and then, I could be loud and still be loved."

For all of the richness in the album, listeners might be shocked to find however, that Sue Clayton is not real; but rather a figment, an extension, a creation of Morgan Kibby, whose brilliant mind has lent itself to the role of composer, songwriter, musician, remixer, sought-after collaborator and incredible talent. Her sonic resume is a guide to the most important artists of the last decade: she's written for, produced, or remixed the likes of Harry Styles, Lady Gaga, The Weeknd, Lorde, M83, Panic! At the Disco, and more.

In 2015, Morgan wrote her first film score for Eva Husson's Bang Gang, and subsequently was invited to attend the 2016 Sundance Composer Lab at Skywalker Ranch. She has gone on to score numerous projects for Amazon, Netflix, Hulu, AMC, the BBC, Disney, and the CW, as well as major feature films, which have premiered at international film festivals, including the official competition at Cannes.

Morgan's deviation from pop to composition is not as strange as it may seem. The choice was born from an innate desire to create and make music, regardless of the path that it might take her on. When solo artistry was not filling her cup, she put her talents to work elsewhere, and as it so often happens, finds herself coming full circle to her original source of creative joy: songwriting. In the span of two weeks, she poured, painted, stretched and sung seven years of private musings into Rookie, and Sue Clayton was born.



