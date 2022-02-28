Su'Lan Recruits Capella Grey for R&B-Tinged Single 'When I Call You'

The critically acclaimed rising Oakland rap duo Su'Lan (composed of Saunsu and Emahalani) - highlighted as one to watch by NPR, Pitchfork, and UPROXX - has joined forces with New York rapper Capella Grey for their fresh new R&B-tinged track "When I Call You" available to stream now on all digital platforms via The Orchard.

Listen to Su'Lan's latest single, which showcases a vastly different side to the dynamic rap duo - known for their typical hard flow - who prominently sing on the R&B track co-produced by Greyson Selin and 2Flyy. "When I Call You" marks Su'Lan's second release of 2022 following the surprise release of "6pm on Melrose" with Baby Stone Gorillas.

Ahead of their Rolling Loud L.A. festival debut late last year, Su'Lan dropped their latest EP, Free Su'Lan, featuring six new tracks and the previously released "Blue Cheese." In April 2020, they released their pandemic-inspired project entitled The Quarantine EP off the heels of their critically acclaimed breakout record, "B.T.H.N.", which landed a spot on Pitchfork's "36 Best Rap Songs Of 2020" list and earned the duo a spot on NPR Music's highly coveted "Women in Rap Who Dominated in 2020" roundup saying, "they take up the kind of hyper-aggressive space in the realm of rage rap that's so often only afforded to men."

Saunsu and Emahalani, known professionally as Su'Lan, are a rap duo based in Oakland. Su, raised in Pittsburg, CA, and Lan, raised in Oakland, CA, have captivated fans and new listeners alike with their unflinching honesty and braggadocious lyrics; coupled with their transparency and candidness on social media, the two have occupied a space for assertive, bellicose and unapologetic women in the realm of rage rap and the genre as a whole that's so often only afforded to men. The women write all of their music, with the goal being to create songs "for everybody who wants to be themselves."

The past two years has seen the duo release buzzing songs like "Play Child" and "B.T.H.N." and highly anticipated projects like Tia & Tamera and Baby Glock Gang. In just a short time Su'Lan has racked up thousands of views on their videos, critical acclaim from leading music outlets, and that's only the beginning. Su'Lan is poised for a coming out season that further cements them in the canon of not just women in rap and artists from the West, but in Hip-Hop at large.

Listen to the new single here: