Stu Brooks Shares New Single 'Frontline (feat. Angelo Moore)'

On December 8 two-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated bassist, producer, songwriter and celebrated studio musician Stu Brooks will release his new EP The 40HZ via Dine Alone.

Today he shares a new single off the EP, "Frontline" which features Angelo Moore. Utilizing a Casio MT-40, the track draws on the dry and heavy 70's dub sounds mashed with 80's digital reggae.

Brooks shares, "I hit up my pal Angelo to do a vocal and we took a day of tracking, a hike to the Observatory and shared a meal of Thai food and this song was basically done. But he took the track home and sent me back a choir of saxophones (and theremin). Despite his dark humor approach the lyrical content is damn serious. We had written the track during the heat and height of the Black Lives Matter protests here in LA and around the world."

Today's single, like the rest of the EP, was written and produced by Brooks. It follows "Sound The Alarm," which features Patrick Stump and was the first bit of music Brooks revealed off of The 40HZ, and his first for Dine Alone. In addition to Stump and Moore the EP will also feature guest appearances by Jason Aalon Butler, and Paul Leary.

Stu Brooks - who is a co-founder of Dub Trio - has a list of collaborations that reads like a whose-who of the music world. He has shared the stage or the studio with everyone from Academy® Award winner Lady Gaga, Danny Elfman, Lauryn Hill, 50 Cent, and Mary J. Blige to Mike Patton, Pretty Lights, Mark Guiliana, Slick Rick, and even a posthumous recording for Tupac Shakur.

Along the way he received a GRAMMY® Award nomination in the category of "Best Dance/Electronic Album" for his contribution to Pretty Lights' A Color Map of the Sun, and lent his talents to the Saturday Night Live Band, notably appearing during a much talked-about Kanye West and Kid Cudi set In 2018.

This year finds Brooks producing and co-writing for the likes of Perry Farrell and Fever333. He has also played a pivotal role in Danny Elfman's Big Mess release and live band. The bass performance for Danny grew into executive production on more than 20 remixes. In that process, he also produced several songs featuring guest vocalists including Trent Reznor, Iggy Pop, and N8NOFACE.

Whether on bass, producing, or musical directing, Stu will ultimately move you.

Throughout his work with Dub Trio and his outside collaborations, Stu Brooks' playing reverberates on an emotional and spiritual level, "I find commonality in all types of music, and, I'm always trying to string different genres together. I believe there's a way to thread dub, reggae, punk, hip-hop, trap, industrial, experimental jazz, and rock altogether. I'm drawing on all of these influences. I always hope my music will be a cathartic experience. Maybe you're able to release an emotion and, when you're done listening, you've changed a little bit."

