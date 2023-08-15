Story of the Year Announce 'Page Avenue' 20th Anniversary Tour

Story Of The Year have announced that they’re hitting the road this fall in celebration of the 20th anniversary of Page Avenue. Joined by special guests Four Year Strong (11/1 – 11/19), We The Kings (1/5 – 1/26), and Youth Fountain, Story Of The Year will be performing Page Avenue in full alongside other fan favorites every night in cities across the United States. Artist pre-sale begins August 15 at 12PM ET. All tickets and VIP packages will be on-sale beginning August 18 at 10AM local at http://www.storyoftheyear.net/tour

"Page Avenue is such a special album in so many ways," reflects vocalist Dan Marsala. "It has grown to be the definitive SOTY album. An album that stills resonates with everyone today the way it did 20 years ago. An album that built an amazing career for a bunch of friends from St. Louis. When we were writing Page Avenue, we were just kids making music that we loved. We had no idea that 20 years later these songs would still mean so much to us and to millions of other people all around the world."

"Page Avenue was the soundtrack to so many people’s lives," says guitarist Ryan Phillips. "We can’t think of a better way to celebrate the 20th anniversary of this pivotal record by getting out there and performing it for all of our incredible fans."

Upcoming Story Of The Year Tour Dates

August 15 – Hershey, PA – Giant Center^

August 17 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview^

August 18 – Portland, ME – Cross Insurance Arena^

October 26 – Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom+

October 28 – San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger+

October 29 – Dallas, TX – Study @ Bomb Factory+

October 31 – Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theatre+

November 1 – Mesa, AZ – Nile Theatre*

November 2 – Tucson, AZ – Encore*

November 3 – Anaheim, CA – House Of Blues*

November 4 – San Diego, CA – Observatory North Park*

November 5 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl*

November 7 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spaces*

November 9 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom*

November 10 – Seattle, WA – Showbox Sodo*

November 11 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory*

November 12 – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory*

November 14 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex*

November 15 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theater*

November 17 – Lawrence, KS – Liberty*

November 18 – Minneapolis, MN – Uptown Theater*

November 19 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave*

January 5 – Detroit, MI – Majestic Theater#

January 6 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theater#

January 7 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer#

January 8 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theater#

January 10 – Toronto, ON – Opera House#

January 11 – Montreal, QC – Club Soda#

January 12 – Boston, MA – House Of Blues#

January 13 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom#

January 14 – New York, NY – Palladium Times Square#

January 16 – Baltimore, MD – Rams Head Live#

January 17 – Norfolk, VA – Norva#

January 19 – Charlotte, NC – Underground#

January 20 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade (Heaven)#

January 21 – Tampa, FL – The Ritz Ybor#

January 22 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution#

January 24 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl#

January 25 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogarts#

January 26 – Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall#

^ With Yellowcard

+ With Youth Fountain

* With Four Year Strong and Youth Fountain

# With We The Kings and Youth Fountain

For the full list of tour dates and additional details on how to purchase tickets, check out http://www.storyoftheyear.net/tour

Originally released in 2003, Page Avenue was one of the first of its kind to sell a million copies. Featuring iconic tracks like “Until The Day I Die,” “Anthem Of Our Dying Day,” “Sidewalks,” and more, the album peaked at number 1 and number 51 on the Billboard US Heatseekers Albums and Billboard 200 chart respectively.

Page Avenue was certified Gold in April 2004 and then Platinum in March 2021, making it one of the first post-hardcore albums to reach either milestone. “Until The Day I Die” peaked at #12 on the Billboard Alternative Songs chart and #35 on the Active Rock chart, and “Anthem Of Our Dying Day” reached #10 on the US Modern Rock Tracks chart.

Story Of The Year recently released their long-awaited sixth studio album Tear Me To Pieces, out now via SharpTone Records. Featuring eleven new tracks – including previous singles “Real Life,” “Tear Me To Pieces,” “Take The Ride,” “War,” and “2005” – the new album is distinctly, invitingly, loudly Story Of The Year. Heartache, desperation, motivation, toxic relationships, pain, loss, anger - all of the essential ingredients of the classic Story Of The Year sound propel Tear Me to Pieces in dazzling new ways.

Fans can stream Tear Me To Pieces now at https://bfan.link/tear-me-to-pieces-3

Fans have grown together with Dan Marsala, Ryan Philips, Josh Wills, and Adam Russell, from Page Avenue (2003), In the Wake of Determination (2005), The Black Swan (2008), The Constant (2010), to Wolves(2017). They specialize in intense, passionate, confessional compositions that inspire and empower. Songs like “The Antidote,” “Real Life,” “Miracle,” “The Ghost of You and I,” “Anthem of Our Dying Day,” and “Take Me Back” resonate with anyone.