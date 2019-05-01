Stone Mecca Nominated For Two Independent Music Awards, Plus New Tour Dates

The 17th Annual Independent Music Awards nominees have been announced, and Alienman, the latest release from Dallas-based shredder STONE MECCA, has been nominated for Best Album in the Funk/Fusion/Jam category. Additionally, his provocative visual for album track "Boogeyman," which premiered at Billboard in January, was nominated for Best Video in the Social Action category. The ceremony will be held in New York City on June 21st and 22nd. IMA members and fans alike can cast ballots until May 24th, click HERE for more information about registration and voting, and HERE for a list of the nominees.

LISTEN: ALIENMAN

WATCH: "BOOGEYMAN"

Garnering praise and comparisons to Prince, Lenny Kravitz, and Gary Clark, Jr. with his own unique blues-rock blend, Mecca carries on the legacies of the greats as he combines his love of hard-hitting hip-hop beats with funk-driven bass lines, grinding riffs, and soulful melodies, and forges his own formidable sonic fortification which trips along genre lines and refuses to be confined--or contained. Within the grooves of Alienman, Mecca examines everything from independence and blazing his own trail in today's crowded musical landscape to the media's perpetuation of racisim in our society, which he addresses in album track "Boogeyman." In a direct challenge to the media-driven idea that society should fear African-American men, Mecca uses his video for "Boogeyman" to change the negative into a positive, turning the fear into power. The video touches on another idea of the "boogeyman," the rescue of an abducted child, depicting a scenario inspired by an episode of ABC reality series What Would You Do?

Mecca has also put his stamp on everything from movie soundtracks (Django Unchained, Friday, and Blade among others), to global superstars' albums--Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Wu-Tang, and Kanye West, to name a few. As RZA's (Wu-Tang Clan) musical director and band leader, they've performed rocked-out sets at sold-out shows all over the world since 2008, billed as "RZA ft. Stone Mecca." With a tight, energetic band, his live set packs the walls with a titanic sound. Stone Mecca kicks off a new tour on May 29th, see below for a list of dates. Alienman is available at iTunes, Amazon Music, and Google Play.

STONE MECCA TOUR DATES:

5/29 - Notsuoh - Houston, TX

5/30 - Celtic Irish Pub - Pascagoula, MS

5/31 - Howlin Wolf - New Orleans, LA

6/1 - Analog - Nashville, TN

6/2 - The Nick - Birmingham, AL

6/4 - Elliot Street Pub - Atlanta, GA

6/5 - Snug Harbor - Charlotte, NC

6/6 - Sotto - Washington, DC

6/7 - Bourbon & Branch - Philadelphia, PA

6/8 - Rockwood Music Hall - New York City, NY

6/9 - Basquiat's Bottle - Brooklyn, NY

6/11 - Westside Bowl, Youngstown, OH

6/12 - Phoenix510 - Detroit, MI

6/13 - Reggie's Rock Club - Chicago, IL

6/15 - Growlers - Memphis, TN

6/17 - Blue Canoe - Tupelo. MS

6/28 - The Deli - Norman, OK





