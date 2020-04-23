Steve Tyrell & Band Perform 6-feet Apart From Monteverdi Tuscany

On April 25th, Grammy Award-winning producer, singer and longtime Artist in Residence at Monteverdi Tuscany will perform a backyard concert from his home in Los Angeles with all band members stationed more than 6-feet apart from each other. They are performing "Bella Notte," by Peggy Lee and "Stand By Me," from Jerry Leiber, Mike Stoller, and Ben E. King.

Castiglioncello del Trinoro, Italy, April 2020 - Luxury boutique hotel, Monteverdi Tuscany, is pleased to share an online music program which will benefit musicians while simultaneously bringing a small measure of comfort and beauty to millions worldwide who are confined to their homes. La Bella Musica di Monteverdi will feature musical performances recorded from the homes of internationally acclaimed, award-winning musicians and singers, many of whom have performed at Monteverdi in the past. Monteverdi Tuscany will offer a curated schedule of weekly performances accessible to all through the Monteverdi website and social media platforms.

The first performance debuted on Saturday, March 28th and featured tenor, Matthew Polenzani, and violinist, Sylvia Volpe of the Metropolitan Opera. Both acclaimed artists have performed at Monteverdi and shared their memories as well as a performance of Pur Ti Miro recorded separately from their homes. This piece was composed by Claudio Monteverdi nearly 400-years ago and was specially chosen by Monteverdi owner, Michael Cioffi. Cioffi is a patron of the Metropolitan Opera and has initiated this program in an effort to help musicians whose performances have canceled for the foreseeable future.

Below, you can find additional performances that will spotlight artists from the worlds of classical music, jazz, opera, and other genres:

APRIL 11 -- FRANCES MAYES AND ONDINE COHANE - Famed author Frances Mayes (Under the Tuscan Sun) and renowned journalist Ondine Cohane shared an Easter reading from their newly released guide book, Always Italy.

APRIL 18 -- ALESSIO BAX & LUCILLE CHUNG - Husband and wife duo Alessio Bax (who graduated with top honors from the Conservatory of Bari, his hometown in Italy, at age 14 and has appeared with more than 100 orchestras including the London, Royal, and St. Petersburg Philharmonic Orchestra, among others) and Lucille Chung (who made her debut with the Montreal Symphony Orchestra at age 10, and has performed an extensive concerto repertoire with over 60 leading orchestras)

MAY 2 -- BARRY BANKS - English lyric tenor Barry Banks performs "Sally In Our Alley" by Henry Carey and "Music For A While," by Henry Purcell from his home in New York. Banks is accompanied by pianist Linda Hall.

MAY 9 -- MATTHEW POLENZANI and SYLVIA VOLPE - The tenor and violinist return for another performance accompanied by pianist Linda Hall.

MAY 16 -- WENDY BRYN HARMEN performing "Heimliche Aufforderung" by Richard Strauss and "Silent Noon" by Vaughn Williams

MAY 23 -- NICOLE CABELL - opera singer performs George Gershwin's "Summertime" and "Somewhere" from West Side Story.

MAY 30 - DAVID BENOIT - renowned jazz pianist performs from his home in Los Angeles.

A founding philosophy of Monteverdi Tuscany is that beauty, art and music are fundamental to our nature as human beings - and remain now, as much as ever, integral to us all. The arts make us more alive, thoughtful, wise, happy, passionate and compassionate, all of which the world needs now, more than ever.

The hotel takes its name from Claudio Monteverdi, the 16th century Italian humanist, composer, and father of modern opera. From the start, founder and owner, Michael Cioffi, envisioned Monteverdi as not an ordinary hotel, but an experience of the best life has to offer - providing visitors with the best in design, architecture, music, art, cultural engagement, food and wine. In short, a place where one can experience the Tuscany of her dreams.

Throughout the year, Monteverdi provides inspiring cultural experiences with great visual and performing artists in an intimate setting. These events are designed to excite visitors' passions and delight guests with life's profound beauty. Performances are free of charge and open to guests of the hotel and visitors alike. A revised concert schedule for the 2020 season will be announced when the hotel can safely reopen and resume welcoming guests.

Monteverdi Tuscany will continue its mission of sharing the gift of beauty and culture with the world, even during these unprecedented times. In addition to the series of musical performances, Monteverdi Executive Chef Giancarla Bodoni will be sharing simple, easy-to-follow recipes which are popular at Monteverdi and signature to the region. A Taste of Tuscany is set to debut this week.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You