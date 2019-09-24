Steve Miller Band And Jimmie Vaughan Band To Perform At The Met This Weekend

On Saturday, September 28, the legendary Steve Miller Band and Jimmie Vaughan Band will perform a special concert celebrating rock and roll as one of the most important artistic movements of the 20th century. The performance will take place at The Met during the final weekend of the Museum's popular exhibition Play It Loud: Instruments of Rock & Roll, on view through October 1, 2019.

Among rock and roll's greatest, the musicians will take the stage of the Grace Rainey Rogers Auditorium for one night only, performing original American music and a set list that will include both artists' biggest hits.

Play It Loud is the first major exhibition in an art museum dedicated entirely to the instruments of rock and roll. It features several instruments on loan from Steve Miller's archive, including an important touring and recording guitar-his 1961 Les Paul TV Special electric guitar that was psychedelically painted in 1972-and a composite Stratocaster that belonged to Jimmie Vaughan's younger brother, Stevie Ray Vaughan. This Stratocaster, the "Number One," was Stevie Ray Vaughan's main instrument.

The concert begins at 7 p.m. Part of the 2019-20 MetLiveArts season, it is presented in conjunction with the exhibition Play It Loud: Instruments of Rock & Roll.

The exhibition is made possible by the John Pritzker Family Fund, the Estate of Ralph L. Riehle, the William Randolph Hearst Foundation, DianeCarol Brandt, the Paul L. Wattis Foundation, Kenneth and Anna Zankel, and the National Endowment for the Arts.

It is organized by The Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

About Steve Miller

Steve Miller has been an enlivening presence on the American music scene for more than half a century. He played blues in Chicago and then was a mainstay of the San Francisco music scene that upended American culture in the late 1960s. With albums like Children of the Future, Sailor, and Brave New World, Miller perfected a psychedelic blues sound that drew on the deepest sources of American roots music and simultaneously articulated a compelling vision of what music-and, indeed, society-could be in the years to come. Then, in the 1970s, Miller crafted a brand of pure pop that was smart, polished, exciting, and irresistible-and that dominated radio in a way that few artists have ever managed. Albums like The Joker, Fly Like an Eagle, Book of Dreams, and Abracadabra included classic rock hits, with "The Joker," "Take the Money and Run," "Rock'n Me," "Fly Like an Eagle," "Jet Airliner," "Jungle Love," and "Abracadabra" among them. To this day, those songs are instantly recognizable and impossible not to sing along with.

On October 11, 2019, Steve Miller will open his archive for the first time ever and release Welcome to the Vault, a milestone 3CD + DVD box set that covers his five-decade career over 52 audio tracks, pairing a number of greatest hits, certifiable rock and roll classics and blues covers, with 38 previously unreleased recordings, including alternate versions, vintage concert performances, and five newly uncovered original Steve Miller Band songs.

About Jimmie Vaughan

When it comes to the blues today, there are a handful of guiding lights making sure the music stays true to its powerful source. The sound of pleasure and pain that first sparked musicians to create such a sound is a force that can never be underestimated. The mojo has to be there. Jimmie Vaughan has dedicated his life to making sure the blues not only stays alive but remains full of life and an inspiration to all who listen. It's a spirit he holds close to him, and for over 50 years of holding the blues close inside him, Vaughan isn't about to stop now. After worldwide success with the Fabulous Thunderbirds during the 1980s, it came time to leave that band and build his own path exploring different approaches to the blues. He did not hesitate, and what Vaughan discovered was that he could take it anywhere; there were no boundaries. For the past few years, Jimmie Vaughan has been recording a series of albums dedicated to the songs he's always held in high esteem, recorded by artists who inspired him from his very earliest days of performing.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You