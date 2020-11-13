Steve Earle, Luck Productions, And City Winery Host 6th Annual John Henry's Friends Benefit Concert For Autism

100% of donations go to The Keswell School.

For five years running, musician/author/playwright/activist Steve Earle has been gathering a group of world-class friends and performers for a one-night-only concert which raises money for The Keswell School, an educational program for children and young adults with autism. On December 13th, with the help of Luck Productions and City Winery, Earle's 6th annual John Henry's Friends benefit concert is going virtual, expanding its audience, and making the annual fundraiser a world-wide affair.

With 100% of donations going to The Keswell School-an institution, near to Earle's heart at which his son and the event's namesake, John Henry, is a student-a host of world-renowned musicians have accepted their invitation to participate. Performers include Steve Earle & The Dukes, Emmylou Harris, Graham Nash, Jackson Browne, Lucinda Williams, Jason Isbell & Amanda Shires, and many more. A full list of artists can be found below and more information, including how to donate, can be found at luck.stream/johnhenrysfriends.

"Well, 2020 has pretty much sucked so far," said Steve Earle. "It's been tough on everybody, including those of us in the performing arts, who, after all, depend on the patronage of live audiences for our very livelihood. Therefore, I'm especially grateful that some of my favorite people have come together against all odds to support a cause that is near and dear to my heart, the Keswell School. Since we've been doing these shows, they are always my favorite day of the year...good music, good friends, and a good cause. This year's performers are alumni, one and all, and I'm eternally grateful to each and every one for suiting up and showing up in the hour of our school's greatest need."

As mentioned, all donations raised through the live stream will go directly to The Keswell School, an educational program for children and young adults with autism. Founded in 2002 on the belief that children diagnosed with ASD can live full and productive lives as integrated members of their communities, The Keswell School provides educational, therapeutic, and supportive services for children diagnosed with ASD and their families. The Keswell School challenges students to accomplish in aspects of school life and prepares them for the fullest possible engagement in the world. The strong bond between Keswell students and their teachers and therapists is rooted in the School's commitment to meeting students at their individual levels of development.

6th Annual John Henry's Friends Lineup: Steve Earle & The Dukes Emmylou Harris Graham Nash Jackson Browne Lucinda Williams Jason Isbell & Amanda Shires Josh Ritter Matt Savage Shawn Colvin The Mastersons Warren Haynes



