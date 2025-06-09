Stephen Wilson Jr. Details Fall Run for his 'Søn of Dad' Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Indiana-born, Nashville-based rising star Stephen Wilson Jr. has announced a fall run of his wildly successful sold-out søn of dad tour including performances at The Warfield in San Francisco, The Wiltern in Los Angeles and his largest hometown headline show to date at Nashville’s famed Ryman Auditorium on November 23. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, June 13 at 10 a.m local time, with an artist presale beginning on Tuesday, June 10 at 10:00 a.m. local time. This will follow his extensive run of shows with HARDY on his Jim Bob World Tour, three shows supporting Eric Church at Red Rocks in July, and a handful of festival performances this summer including his Newport Folk Festival debut. Find a full list of tour dates below or visit stephenwilsonjr.com.

Last month, Wilson Jr. released the “Star Spangled Banner (Live from the 2025 NFL Draft)” on streaming platforms following his “understated but hypnotic” (Rolling Stone) performance of the national anthem at this year’s NFL Draft. He also released the gritty music video for “Cuckoo” starring HARDY + Joey Breaux, as well as a deluxe edition of søn of dad, his critically-acclaimed debut double album. Featuring two new tracks taken from his viral Live at the Print Shop performance – the moving dedication to his late father “I’m A Song” and a gripping reinterpretation of Ben E. King’s “Stand By Me” – the album also included 10 acoustic versions of fan favorites from the LP. The Tennessean also named Wilson Jr. as one of the Top Nashville artists to watch in 2025, following his late year appearances on Bert Kreischer’s Bertcast and The Dan Patrick Show.

In 2024, Wilson Jr.’s career skyrocketed with his late night television debut on NBC’s Late Night with Seth Meyers, followed by performances on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’s #LateShowMeMusic series and Later… with Jools Holland. Last fall, CBS News’ Jeff Glor traveled to Nashville for Wilson Jr.’s first major television interview, which was followed by a performance of three songs on CBS Saturday Morning.

2025 Tour Dates:

6/11: Bergen, NO - Bergenfest *

6/12: Oslo, NO - Parkteatret Scene # (SOLD OUT)

6/14: Kværndrup, Denmark - Heartland Festival *

6/15: Hamburg, DE - Gruenspan # (SOLD OUT)

6/16: Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso # (SOLD OUT)

6/18: Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso #

6/22: Belfast, UK - The Telegraph Building # (SOLD OUT)

6/23: Dublin, IE - The Academy # (SOLD OUT)

6/25: Glasgow, UK - SWG3 Galvanizers # (SOLD OUT)

6/26: Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz # (SOLD OUT)

6/27: Bristol, UK - SWX # (SOLD OUT)

6/30: Brighton, UK - Chalk # (SOLD OUT)

7/1: London, UK - O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire # (SOLD OUT)

7/11: Cavendish, PE - Cavendish Beach Music Festival *

7/14: Morrison, CO – Red Rocks %

7/15: Morrison, CO – Red Rocks %

7/16: Morrison, CO – Red Rocks %

7/18: Big Sky, MT – Big Sky PBR #

7/19: Pocatello, ID – The Port #

7/20: Boise, ID – Revolution Concert House #

7/22: Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory # (SOLD OUT)

7/24: Billings, MT – Pub Station # (SOLD OUT)

7/25: White Sulphur Springs, MT - Red Ants Pants *

7/27: Newport, RI – Newport Folk Festival *

8/2: Brownstown, IN - Jackson County Watermelon Festival *

8/8: Edmonton, AB – Edmonton Folk Festival *

8/10: Boots and Hearts Music Festival *

8/14: Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center ^

8/15: Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford Premier Center ^

8/16: Somerset, WI - Somerset Amphitheater ^

8/21: Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena ^

8/22: Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre ^

8/29: Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater ^

8/30: Hartford, CT - Xfinity Theatre ^

9/4: Syracuse, NY - Empower FCU Amphitheater at Lakeview ^

9/5: Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion At Star Lake ^

9/6: Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium ^

9/11: Brandon, MS - Brandon Amphitheater ^

9/12: Birmingham, AL - Coca-Cola Amphitheater ^

9/13: Simpsonsville, SC - CCNB Amphitheatre ^

9/18: Atlanta, GA - Lakewood Amphitheatre ^

9/19: Tampa, FL - MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre ^

9/20: West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre ^

9/24: New York, NY - Madison Square Garden ^

9/27: Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom #

10/2: Richmond, VA - Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden #

10/4: Clarksburg, WV - Clarksburg Amphitheater #

10/5: Ocean City, MD - Country Calling Festival *

10/10: Fort Smith, AR - Peacemaker Festival *

10/22: Seattle, WA - The Showbox #

10/23: Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo #

10/25: Kennewick, WA - Toyota Center #

10/26: Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom #

10/28: San Francisco, CA - The Warfield #

10/29: Sacramento, CA - Channel 24 #

11/1: Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern #

11/2: Del Mar, CA - The Sound #

11/8: Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre #

11/9: Miramar Beach, FL - Whiskey Moon *

11/14: Memphis, TN - Graceland Soundstage #

11/15: Louisville, KY - The Louisville Palace #

11/20: Columbia, SC - Township Auditorium #

11/23: Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium #

12/11: Las Vegas, NV - The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan #



^ - Supporting HARDY

% - Supporting Eric Church

* - Festival

# - Headline

ABOUT STEPHEN WILSON JR.

Stephen Wilson Jr.'s journey from the hollers of southern Indiana to Nashville, Tenn. has been a winding road that’s taken many detours: He’s been an Indiana State Golden Gloves boxing championship finalist, a scientist, and a lead guitarist and songwriter in an indie rock band. In 2016, he ditched his laboratory 9-to-5 and signed a publishing deal with BMG Nashville where his alchemic songcraft immediately made waves, leading to cuts from Caitlyn Smith, Old Dominion, Tim McGraw, Sixpence None the Richer, Leigh Nash and more. 2023 proved to be Wilson Jr.’s breakthrough year, signing with Big Loud Records and releasing his debut double album søn of dad: a triumphant, genre-spanning set of 22 songs dedicated to his late father and given to the world on the five-year anniversary of his passing. The album was named the No. 1 album of 2023 by Holler who called it “a record for the ages,” and earned a spot as one of the best albums of the year from Whiskey Riff, Wide Open Country and Rolling Stone. In 2024, he made his network television debut on NBC’s Late Night with Seth Meyers, followed by performances on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’s #LateShowMeMusic series and Later…with Jools Holland.

Ahead of the one-year anniversary of søn of dad, Wilson Jr. was also profiled in an extensive feature for CBS Saturday Morning. So far in 2025, Wilson Jr. released a deluxe edition of his debut album that features a moving interpretation of “Stand By Me” that has been streamed tens of millions of times. He is fresh off the heels of an entirely sold-out 2025 U.S. run of his søn of dad tour and is supporting HARDY on his Jim Bob World Tour on select dates from May through September, including the final show at Madison Square Garden. This summer he will make his Newport Folk Festival debut and throughout the year will perform at Cavendish Beach Music Festival, Boots and Hearts, Whiskey Moon and more.

Photo Credit: Tanner Gallagher

