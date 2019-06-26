Stephen Puth Releases Music Video For LOOK AWAY

Today, Los Angeles-based singer, songwriter, and musician Stephen Puth releases the official video for his critically praised new single, "Look Away" via Arista Records. Penned by Stephen along with his brother and fellow musician, Charlie Puth, "Look Away" arrives as the third single from Stephen, following "Sexual Vibe" and "Half Gone."

Directed by Jason Lester (Fall Out Boy, Quinn XCII), the atmospheric music video was filmed in the desert just outside of Los Angeles. Highlighted by vintage cars, a gritty hotel room, a retro diner and a sweeping desert road, Stephen recalls a passionate relationship now lost, shot in the past, present and fantasy.

Check out the video here:

Speaking about "Look Away," Stephen says: ""The video is about the end of a relationship. A tough moment where both people realize their love doesn't feel the same way. The video has flashbacks to when the relationship was steady and what it has become. What I love most about the video is the relationship feels distant and lonely. Sometimes, love and heartbreak can hurt in the most silent way."

Stephen Puth's debut single "Sexual Vibe" and follow-up ballad "Half Gone" perfectly encapsulate his soulful pop sound. Together, the tracks have amassed over 30,000,000 streams across all platforms and counting. "Sexual Vibe" was featured in 21x New Music Friday playlists on Spotify, and 35x Best of the Week playlists on Apple Music. Moreover, it received adds on SiriusXM's Hits 1, Spotfiy's Pop Rising playlist and Appple Music's The A-List: Pop. YouTube also named Stephen as a "Trending Artist On The Rise". The official video for "Sexual Vibe" impressively has over 9,000,000 views. "Half Gone" received critical acclaim from Billboard and Ones To Watch who praised Stephen for having a "flawless" voice as well as "creative lyrics and catchy melodies." Continuing his steady ascent toward stardom, Stephen opened for Astrid S on her Los Angeles and New York show dates.

ABOUT STEPHEN PUTH

Stephen Puth knows that the most powerful, heartfelt songs in pop-music history are about love. A singer, songwriter, and musician, Puth also writes songs that traffic in affairs of the heart. Growing up, he developed his love for music by immersing himself in classic rock and becoming enamored with legends like Van Morrison, Led Zeppelin, The Beatles, Carly Simon, James Taylor, Otis Redding, and Bill Withers. Classically trained in piano and self-taught on the guitar, he went on to become a songwriter-for hire, having written songs for artists such as The Vamps, Pretty Much, Daniel Skye, Jack & Jack, and Stanaj before deciding to become an artist in his own right. Now as one of Arista Records' newest signees, Puth hopes to create music that resonates with people. "Most people's lives consist of waking up, commuting, being at work, commuting, going to the gym, eating dinner, and falling asleep," he says. "In between, there's music. I hope my songs give people whatever they need to get through their day."





