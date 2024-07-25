Stella Santana Releases New EP 'Twelve Feet High'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Singer-songwriter Stella Santana shares her latest single and video, “Chasing You Down," off her anticipated independent EP Twelve Feet High, out now. The single follows previously released singles “Easier” and the title track “Twelve Feet High”. The EP serves as the first offering of her forthcoming EP trilogy.

The focus track, “Chasing You Down,” opens with a softly strummed guitar as it delves into a chase where Stella longs for someone special, encapsulating the overall feel of the new EP’s Summer vibe of warm nights and cruising around with the windows down. The accompanying visual features Stella amidst a beachy backdrop, bringing to life the sultry track.

Stella Santana shares, "I was inspired by Jack White’s “Two Against One.” I’ve always loved that song and I wanted to create the same vibe in my own way."

Twelve Feet High is quintessentially Stella Santana. It's a cohesive sonic exploration of Stella’s past, distilling the sounds of her youth via whisper-laden vocals, head-bopping beats, and smoky, dream-like production. The EP heralds a significant artistic evolution for Stella, where she forgoes tradition and transcends genre, blending alt-pop and neo-soul with a touch of nostalgic ’90s grunge.

"I’m so excited to share this project! It’s the result of an extremely inspired and productive time. I came to LA and had to sort of start over building my network, and the timing and connections with my collaborators felt very aligned, almost divine. I’m so grateful to everyone who has helped bring my visions to life!"

The new EP showcases Stella’s dedication to her artistry, focusing on the art itself rather than commercial success. Her music philosophy—creating songs reminiscent of those she used to tape off the radio—is evident throughout the EP. Each single envelops listeners with live instrumentation and bittersweet tones rooted in authenticity and a deep understanding of herself as an artist. Stella’s approach to her craft is centered on intention, mastering her sound, and delivering truth in each track.

“There is no hype, just presence. For me, it’s about authenticity over artifice,” says Stella. Her approach is deliberate and purposeful, heightening the artistry in her work. Twelve Feet High is set to redefine Stella’s place in the music industry, creating a unique space that prioritizes quality and authenticity. She offers an alternative to the mainstream, focusing on the art of music rather than capitalizing on it.

Alongside her artistry, Stella has used her platform to help raise funds for humanitarian efforts in Palestine, including her friend Anwar Mohammad Zidane’s family, who has been deeply affected by the war in Gaza.

Despite being in the music industry for a decade and possessing a strong musical lineage, Stella has maintained her integrity and independence, creating music that resonates with those who value presence and substance.

TWELVE FEET HIGH EP TRACKLIST

Twelve Feet High

Easier

Carried Away

Chasing You Down

The Nice Way

Life Is Funny

Comments