Stay Inside Release New Single 'Fracture'

Stay Inside have released a new song called "Fracture" today. Fans can stream the song now on all digital music platforms.

"The song is about deviating too far from home, and when deciding to leave your past behind, suffering from leaning into a new lifestyle too hard and disintegrating because of it." says the band on the new song.

"Fracture" is the first new taste of music since the bands critically acclaimed 2020 debut album 'Viewing', which was heralded by Pitchfork as "one of the most confidently executed emo debuts of recent vintage, a bracing fusion of brutality and elegance."

Stay Inside is Vishnu Anantha (drums), Chris Johns (vocals/guitar), Chris Lawless (guitar/vocals), and Bryn Nieboer (bass/vocals).

Listen to the new single here: