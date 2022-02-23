State Champs Announce New Album 'Kings Of The New Age'

New York pop-rockers State Champs are welcoming in their new era with a bang and have announced their brand new 4th studio album, Kings Of The New Age, out May 13 via Pure Noise Records. The album includes previously released singles "Outta My Head" and "Just Sound" alongside nine never-before-heard tracks featuring guest vocalists Ben Barlow, Chrissy Costanza, Mitchell Tenpenny, and Four Year Strong.

On this highly anticipated upcoming release, the band shares, "Kings of The New Age is our fourth album, the one that we spent the most time on, and the one that makes the biggest statement. After writing over 30 songs, we narrowed it down to 11 that best represent our mission as a band, and sonically, match the energy level we wanted to captivate heading into this new chapter."

They continue: "Lyrically, KOTNA is a reflection on the past few years during a very weird time. However, it is also a reminder that we're only here for so long. Although we will always live and learn by trial and error in areas like friendships, family, careers, relationships, etc, there's no time for toxicity and negativity when a certain opportunity presents itself. Never waste a moment that can be seized. Times are changing, culture is evolving, and we're happy to provide the soundtrack and let you know that we're Here To Stay. Welcome to The New Age."

Alongside the announcement, State Champs has unveiled a brand-new single + music video for "Everybody But You" featuring Ben Barlow of Neck Deep. The track has been released with a high-energy music video featuring cameos from long-time friends, including actor/singer Tyler Posey, Lil Aaron, The Story So Far's Kelen Capener, and many more familiar faces, and throws viewers right into the middle of a house party with the band.

"Lyrically, 'Everybody But You' reflects on the back and forth of an overly toxic relationship, and after all that exhaustion, what better way to move on from someone than throwing a massive party with your friends? We also were heavily involved with the creative side of the music video treatment and direction in which we had a lot of fun portraying the concept and message of the song (and partying.)"

Listen to the new single here: