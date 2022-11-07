Starling Arrow Releases 'Into The River' Single

Starling Arrow is an all-star cast of spirit-folk songstresses featuring Leah Song and Chloe Smith of Rising Appalachia, Tina Malia, Ayla Nereo, and Marya Stark. Powerhouse songwriters in their own right, and innovative leaders within the industry, the joining of the 5 songwriters and singers have created a potent gift of synergy. All share a common devotion for the love of songwriting which they have elegantly captured in their debut album, Cradle, due out January 2023.

Starling Arrow was unintentionally conceived during the pandemic's lockdown. In the wake of canceled tours, the 5 musicians were inspired to meet weekly over Zoom to collectively sing and alchemize the chaos of a changing world into their craft of songwriting. Each week they choose a topic and style of song to inspire their writing. Then, the following week, they would share what they had created, in the round, each taking a turn to unveil their song. It was during these sessions from which the new album was born.

The second song out now off the new album is "Into The River." Pre-save here.

'Into The River' is a song for acapella vocals and the interplay of harmonics that can happen when you open up to the spontaneity of the voice. Meant as a collective song, it was written by Chloe from Rising Appalachia whilst sitting by a river listening to the rhythm of the moving rocks and churning water. Repetitive. Playful. Overlapping and overlaying so as to be new each time it is sung.

Starling Arrow sang this song in free form for the album, with less notes and arrangements than some of the other tracks and more of a vocal jam type air. It is a joyous homage to laying ones tired body down in the water and letting trials and tribulations be washed away, a theme found in gospel music and traditional music from around the world. As rain finds the rivers, our voices found one another's for this sweet collaboration and merged into one.

Over the course of 2 years, the collective wrote countless songs. Deep in their own creative exploration, the 5 muses chose to keep the music to themselves. But the universe had other plans. And thanks to a spontaneous meetup in person, the desire to sing together, the group began to record with Tina Malia at the helm as producer and engineer. These songs are what fed the creation of Cradle, to be shared on January 2023, with 1 more single coming this fall.

Listen to the new single here: