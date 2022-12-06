Starling Arrow Release New Single 'Into The Jordan'

Starling Arrow is an all-star cast of spirit-folk songstresses featuring Leah Song and Chloe Smith of Rising Appalachia, Tina Malia, Ayla Nereo, and Marya Stark. Powerhouse songwriters in their own right, and innovative leaders within the industry, the joining of the 5 songwriters and singers have created a potent gift of synergy.

All share a common devotion for the love of songwriting which they have elegantly captured in their debut album, Cradle, due out January 2023.

Starling Arrow was unintentionally conceived during the pandemic's lockdown. In the wake of canceled tours, the 5 musicians were inspired to meet weekly over Zoom to collectively sing and alchemize the chaos of a changing world into their craft of songwriting.

Each week they choose a topic and style of song to inspire their writing. Then, the following week, they would share what they had created, in the round, each taking a turn to unveil their song. It was during these sessions from which the new album was born.

The 3rd song off the new album is "By The Jordan" and is written by Tina Malia. The new song is out now and available everywhere you stream music. 'By The Jordan" is based on the title of the upcoming album, Cradle, out February 2023. It is languid and warm, meant to hold the listener in the feeling of home. It is a winter song with the spirit of the holidays within.

Over the course of 2 years, the collective wrote countless songs. Deep in their own creative exploration, the 5 muses chose to keep the music to themselves. But the universe had other plans. And thanks to a spontaneous meetup in person, the desire to sing together, the group began to record with Tina Malia at the helm as producer and engineer. These songs are what fed the creation of Cradle, to be shared February 2023, with 2 more singles coming out in January.

Listen to the new single here: