Sprain Share 'We Think So Ill of You' From 'The Lamb As Effigy or Three Hundred And Fifty XOXOXOS For A Spark Union With My Darling Divine' LP

Their new album is out September 1st.

By: Aug. 23, 2023

POPULAR

SWEENEY TODD, COMPANY, INTO THE WOODS, And ASSASSINS Remastered Recordings Now Available F Photo 1 SWEENEY TODD, COMPANY, INTO THE WOODS, And ASSASSINS Remastered Recordings Now Available From Sony Masterworks
Reneé Rapp to Debut 'Pretty Girls' Music Video Directed By Cara Delevingne Tomorrow Photo 2 Reneé Rapp to Debut 'Pretty Girls' Music Video Directed By Cara Delevingne
Listen: Hear Idina Menzel's New Dance Album 'Drama Queen' Photo 3 Listen: Hear Idina Menzel's New Dance Album 'Drama Queen'
BOILER ROOM SOUTHALL Announces Programme Lineup Photo 4 BOILER ROOM SOUTHALL Announces Programme Lineup

Sprain Share 'We Think So Ill of You' From 'The Lamb As Effigy or Three Hundred And Fifty XOXOXOS For A Spark Union With My Darling Divine' LP

Since its formation in 2018 by like-minded Calarts students Alex Kent (guitar, vocals), April Gerloff (bass), and Sylvie Simmons (guitar)— plus the recent addition of Clint Dodson (percussionist)— Los Angeles quartet Sprain has honed its signature flavor of experimentalism to a razor-fine point.

Gradually moving from twisting conventions in its early works of minimalist slowcore to transcending the confines of genre altogether, Sprain’s evolution over the past several years has encouraged the band to embrace a sound true to its muse.

With its latest record, The Lamb As Effigy or Three Hundred And Fifty XOXOXOS For A Spark Union With My Darling Divine, the band has translated this intent into an ambitious work that pairs its resplendent scale with uncompromising honesty towards the band’s artistic and conceptual essences. 

In just over a week—September 1st—The Lamb As Effigy will finally be released on The Flenser.  In anticipation, Sprain has shared the album's final single "We Think So Ill of You."

Clocking in at nearly two hours, The Lamb As Effigy resembles an aural parallel to the human experience itself, with all the glorious beauty, crushing brutality, and unexplainable chaos that comes with it intact.

Explosions of earth-sundering guitars, angelic keys, swirling strings, and bursts of improvised electronic noise coalesce to weave a visceral yet unique sonic tapestry bearing hints of no-wave, sound collage, 20th-century avant-garde, and free jazz.

Tying everything together is an evocative approach to lyricism that, while rooted in the boundaries of the lived experiences of Sprain’s members, deconstructs these concepts through poignant absurdity. 

The Lamb As Effigy will be available September 1st from The Flenser and is available for pre-order here.

Photo Credit: Tanner Lemoine.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Yung Maes Debut Single Whoop Whoop Now Available Worldwide Photo
Yung Mae's Debut Single 'Whoop Whoop' Now Available Worldwide

Discover Yung Mae's debut single 'Whoop Whoop' now available on all digital platforms worldwide. Stream it on Spotify and YouTube. Follow Yung Mae and GreatDaeg on IG for more updates.

2
Kurt Deimer Announces Additional Tour Dates in Support of New Single Doom Photo
Kurt Deimer Announces Additional Tour Dates in Support of New Single 'Doom'

Kurt Deimer released his brand new single 'Doom' to all major platforms along with the official music video on August 11, 2023. Kurt has also announced that he will be heading out on tour with Skid Row and Buckcherry in September and Mushroomhead in October. Check out the complete list of tour dates!

3
Greensky Bluegrass Announce 2023 NYE Run Photo
Greensky Bluegrass Announce 2023 NYE Run

The band will make their return to Colorado’s Front Range for two shows each at the Dillon Amphitheater and Red Rocks Amphitheatre in September.  Then in October and November, the band will continue touring the US, plus a stop in Mexico in early December for their annual Strings and Sol festival.

4
Bobby Rush Releases New Album All My Love For You Photo
Bobby Rush Releases New Album 'All My Love For You'

On Friday, the two-time GRAMMY winner, Blues Hall of Famer, and 16-time Blues Music Awards winner Bobby Rush released his new album All My Love For You via Deep Rush Records / Thirty Tigers. Also on Friday, Rush spoke with NPR’s Mary Louise Kelly on All Things Considered where he discussed growing up in the Jim Crow South.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Madilyn Bailey Shares Debut LP 'Hollywood Dead'Madilyn Bailey Shares Debut LP 'Hollywood Dead'
Michelle Wolf Returns to Netflix With Her New Stand-Up Series MICHELLE WOLF: IT'S GREAT TO BE HEREMichelle Wolf Returns to Netflix With Her New Stand-Up Series MICHELLE WOLF: IT'S GREAT TO BE HERE
Video: Netflix Shares Trailer For Adam Sandler's LEOVideo: Netflix Shares Trailer For Adam Sandler's LEO
JACK OSBOURNE'S NIGHT OF TERROR Returns To Travel Channel With Sharon Osbourne Kicking Off the New SeasonJACK OSBOURNE'S NIGHT OF TERROR Returns To Travel Channel With Sharon Osbourne Kicking Off the New Season

Videos

Video: Hear Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)' Video Video: Hear Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)'
Kylie Cantrall Drops Music Video With HSMTMTS Cast Video
Kylie Cantrall Drops Music Video With HSMTMTS Cast
Miley Cyrus Recreates Iconic 'Hannah Montana' Moment Video
Miley Cyrus Recreates Iconic 'Hannah Montana' Moment
Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video Video
Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
SOME LIKE IT HOT
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
EL MAGO POP
MJ THE MUSICAL