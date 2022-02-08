Spoon Releases New Single 'My Babe'

Just in time for Valentine's Day, Spoon have shared "My Babe," the third and final advance listen of their forthcoming album Lucifer on the Sofa via (Matador Records).

"My Babe" is a song of contrast. What begins as a sentimental ballad with a heartbreaking piano melody yields to an exuberant chorus with a proclamation of sheer bravado.

Spoon previously shared the visceral and vivid track "Wild" a song Stereogum says "demands to be played from rooftops" It follows "The Hardest Cut," which Rolling Stone called "a straight up epic rock song."

The single is currently #1 at AAA radio and you can watch the band play the arena-rock ready song on the February 15th episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!. Tune into the show's YouTube page after the on-air performance to see the band play even more from their new album.

Find pre-order options for Lucifer On the Sofa here.

Hailed by Time magazine as "one of the greatest American rock bands," Spoon will bring the pure rock n' roll sounds of the highly anticipated new album to stages across the country. The tour dates kick off April 6 in Boston, MA and conclude June 4 in Phoenix, AZ.

Along the way the band will make stops in, among other cities, New York, Chicago, Denver and Los Angeles. In addition the band has a one-off show on February 8 at the Observatory in Santa Ana, CA. Special guests Geese and Margaret Glaspy will support on select dates. Tickets are on-sale Friday, January 21 and all dates are listed below.

Listen to the new single here:

Tour Dates

2/8 - Santa Ana, CA - Observatory

4/6 - Boston, MA - House of Blues #

4/8 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall #

4/9 - Richmond, VA - The National #

4/11 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club #

4/15 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore #

4/16 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom #

4/18 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit #

4/19 - Chicago, Il - The Riviera Theatre #

4/22 - St. Paul, MN - Palace Theatre #

4/23 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave #

4/25 - Columbia, MO - The Blue Note #

4/28 - Wilmington, NC - Greenfield Lake Amphitheatern#

429 - Atlanta, GA - Shaky Knees Festival

5/24 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom *

5/25 - Salt Lake City, UT- The Complex *

5/27 - Napa, CA - BottleRock

5/31 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up *

6/2 - Los Angeles, CA - Palladium *

6/3 - Tucson, AZ - The Rialto Theatre *

6/4 - Phoenix, AZ -The Van Buren *

#with Margaret Glaspy

*with Geese