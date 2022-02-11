Spoon Release New Album 'Lucifer on the Sofa'

Spoon have released their tenth album, Lucifer on the Sofa, today, February 11, 2022, via Matador Records. Critics are praising the new album, with Rolling Stone calling it "the best thing they've ever done," and Stereogum agreeing that it's "a collection of impeccably crafted songs."

The album's single "The Hardest Cut" it is currently #1 at AAA radio and you can watch the band play the arena-rock ready track on the February 15th episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!. Tune into the show's YouTube page after the on-air performance to see the band play even more from their new album.

The album's artwork was created by renowned artist Edel Rodriguez, beautifully laid out in a vinyl format that will be featured in multiple color variants, including an exclusive opaque orange and black pattern available here.

Listen to the new album here:

Tour Dates

4/6 - Boston, MA - House of Blues #

4/8 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall #

4/9 - Richmond, VA - The National #

4/11 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club #

4/15 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore #

4/16 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom #

4/18 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit #

4/19 - Chicago, Il - The Riviera Theatre #

4/22 - St. Paul, MN - Palace Theatre #

4/23 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave #

4/25 - Columbia, MO - The Blue Note #

4/28 - Wilmington, NC - Greenfield Lake Amphitheatern#

429 - Atlanta, GA - Shaky Knees Festival

5/24 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom *

5/25 - Salt Lake City, UT- The Complex *

5/27 - Napa, CA - BottleRock

5/31 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up *

6/2 - Los Angeles, CA - Palladium *

6/3 - Tucson, AZ - The Rialto Theatre *

6/4 - Phoenix, AZ -The Van Buren *

#with Margaret Glaspy

*with Geese